10138 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Don't miss this lovely home in gated Arbor Greene. Walk through the front door to the Foyer and you are greeted by the Formal Areas which combine the Living Room and Dining Room. The large open Kitchen features raised panel cabinetry, breakfast bar,eat-in Dinette, ceramic tile flooring and matching appliances. A fantastic entertaining space the Family Room boasts ceramic tile flooring and views to the Lanai and conservation. Downstairs you will find the Master Suite, Master bath with a garden tub and separate shower plus a secondary Bedroom and another full bath. Upstairs boasts 2 additional Secondary Bedrooms plus a full bath. Outside offers a covered Lanai area plus plenty of deck space. This home is located in the award winning community!