10138 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE
Last updated April 21 2020 at 1:28 AM

10138 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE

10138 Heather Sound Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10138 Heather Sound Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Arbor Green

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
bathtub
Don't miss this lovely home in gated Arbor Greene. Walk through the front door to the Foyer and you are greeted by the Formal Areas which combine the Living Room and Dining Room. The large open Kitchen features raised panel cabinetry, breakfast bar,eat-in Dinette, ceramic tile flooring and matching appliances. A fantastic entertaining space the Family Room boasts ceramic tile flooring and views to the Lanai and conservation. Downstairs you will find the Master Suite, Master bath with a garden tub and separate shower plus a secondary Bedroom and another full bath. Upstairs boasts 2 additional Secondary Bedrooms plus a full bath. Outside offers a covered Lanai area plus plenty of deck space. This home is located in the award winning community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10138 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE have any available units?
10138 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10138 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE have?
Some of 10138 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10138 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10138 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10138 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10138 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 10138 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10138 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10138 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10138 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10138 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10138 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10138 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10138 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10138 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10138 HEATHER SOUND DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

