Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

GREAT HYDE PARK TOWNHOME WITH LARGE 2 CAR GARAGE. THIS 3 BED 2.5 BATH HAS WOOD FLOORS, GRANITE KITCHEN, STACKABLE WASHER/DRYER. HALF BATH IS ON FIRST FLOOR ALL BEDROOMS ARE UPSTAIRS, GORRIE ELEMENTARY AND PLANT HIGH. TENANT IS OUT END OF DECEMBER BRING IN THE NEW YEAR IN HYDE PARK. CLOSE TO EATERIES, SHOPPES, AND SCHOOLS, CROSSTOWN AND DOWNTOWN.