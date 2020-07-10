All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 1007 Edison Park Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1007 Edison Park Ct
Last updated November 22 2019 at 8:35 AM

1007 Edison Park Ct

1007 Edison Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Hyde Park North
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1007 Edison Court, Tampa, FL 33606
Hyde Park North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 bed/2.5 bath townhome located in South Tampa in Hyde Park just blocks from the Bayshore & in walking distance to local eateries, pubs & shops including Hyde Park Village, downtown. This end unit has the largest patio and side yard area of Edison Parks well-maintained 8 unit gated complex. The interior features laminate floors throughout, granite counter tops in kitchen and breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking range. Dining area has French doors that lead to back patio/courtyard, surround sound in living room and a half bath downstairs for guests. The upstairs you will find a stunning master bedroom with en-suite complete with a walk-in California closet, dual vanity, separate shower and garden tub. The additional two rooms are light and bright with lots of natural sunlight and plenty of space. Available Now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 Edison Park Ct have any available units?
1007 Edison Park Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1007 Edison Park Ct have?
Some of 1007 Edison Park Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 Edison Park Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1007 Edison Park Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 Edison Park Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1007 Edison Park Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1007 Edison Park Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1007 Edison Park Ct offers parking.
Does 1007 Edison Park Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1007 Edison Park Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 Edison Park Ct have a pool?
No, 1007 Edison Park Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1007 Edison Park Ct have accessible units?
No, 1007 Edison Park Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 Edison Park Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1007 Edison Park Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bainbridge At Westshore Marina
5350 Bridge Street
Tampa, FL 33611
Arbor Walk
4121 E Busch Blvd
Tampa, FL 33617
Pierhouse at Channelside
1226 E Cumberland Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
Sanctuary at Highland Oaks
10246 Douglas Oaks Cir
Tampa, FL 33610
The Place at Davis Islands
411 Danube Avenue
Tampa, FL 33606
Infinity Westshore
4800 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
Cooper's Pond
3701 Fountain Mist Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Overlook at Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Drive
Tampa, FL 33619

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College