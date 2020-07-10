1007 Edison Park Ct

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 bed/2.5 bath townhome located in South Tampa in Hyde Park just blocks from the Bayshore & in walking distance to local eateries, pubs & shops including Hyde Park Village, downtown. This end unit has the largest patio and side yard area of Edison Parks well-maintained 8 unit gated complex. The interior features laminate floors throughout, granite counter tops in kitchen and breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking range. Dining area has French doors that lead to back patio/courtyard, surround sound in living room and a half bath downstairs for guests. The upstairs you will find a stunning master bedroom with en-suite complete with a walk-in California closet, dual vanity, separate shower and garden tub. The additional two rooms are light and bright with lots of natural sunlight and plenty of space. Available Now.