1005 E EMMA STREET

In desirable South Seminole Heights this three bedroom 1 bath single family home features a newer kitchen open to a large living room/dining room. Lovely front porch for your morning coffee. Backyard is fenced with a nice sized deck. Washer and dryer hookups in the kitchen. Within walking distance to Southern Brewing, The Mini Mart, and others. Pets allowed with non-refundable security deposit of $250. First and last month's rent of $1300 required upon signing of lease. $1300 security deposit required. Background check fee of $65. No Section 8 please and no previous evictions.