1005 E EMMA STREET
Last updated October 23 2019

1005 E EMMA STREET

1005 East Emma Street · No Longer Available
Location

1005 East Emma Street, Tampa, FL 33603
Southeast Seminole Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
In desirable South Seminole Heights this three bedroom 1 bath single family home features a newer kitchen open to a large living room/dining room. Lovely front porch for your morning coffee. Backyard is fenced with a nice sized deck. Washer and dryer hookups in the kitchen. Within walking distance to Southern Brewing, The Mini Mart, and others. Pets allowed with non-refundable security deposit of $250. First and last month's rent of $1300 required upon signing of lease. $1300 security deposit required. Background check fee of $65. No Section 8 please and no previous evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 E EMMA STREET have any available units?
1005 E EMMA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1005 E EMMA STREET have?
Some of 1005 E EMMA STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 E EMMA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1005 E EMMA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 E EMMA STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1005 E EMMA STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1005 E EMMA STREET offer parking?
No, 1005 E EMMA STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1005 E EMMA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 E EMMA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 E EMMA STREET have a pool?
No, 1005 E EMMA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1005 E EMMA STREET have accessible units?
No, 1005 E EMMA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 E EMMA STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 E EMMA STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
