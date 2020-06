Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage Property Amenities on-site laundry dogs allowed pet friendly

3/2 Ybor Heights House - This home was recently outfitted with brand new HVAC, fresh coat of paint, and fixtures. The house is fairly large with 1800 sq ft of living space and an additional storage building with onsite laundry. The bedrooms have great closet space and fresh carpet. The common area and bathrooms have tile. Call today to schedule a tour.



