10019 N. 14th Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Quaint 4BR/2BA plus den Sulfur Springs home with Fenced Yard on 1/4 acre. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Quaint 4BR/2BA Sulfur Springs home situated on 1/4 acre corner lot with fenced yard. Large gate on side of home is perfect for boat or RV parking. Large backyard features a covered patio and storage shed. Home features a den and 3 large guest rooms and a spacious guest bathroom. Master bedroom with its own bathroom features a walk in shower. Open kitchen in center of the home features plenty of cabinet and counter space. Home also features washer/dryer hookups, tile flooring throughout and brand new AC/Heat, water heater and roof. Great location close to I-275 and convenient to University of South Florida. Call now to view this home.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1674048?accessKey=5e70



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.



No Cats Allowed



