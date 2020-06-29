All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

10019 N. 14th Street

10019 North 14th Street · No Longer Available
Location

10019 North 14th Street, Tampa, FL 33612
North Tampa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Quaint 4BR/2BA plus den Sulfur Springs home with Fenced Yard on 1/4 acre. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Quaint 4BR/2BA Sulfur Springs home situated on 1/4 acre corner lot with fenced yard. Large gate on side of home is perfect for boat or RV parking. Large backyard features a covered patio and storage shed. Home features a den and 3 large guest rooms and a spacious guest bathroom. Master bedroom with its own bathroom features a walk in shower. Open kitchen in center of the home features plenty of cabinet and counter space. Home also features washer/dryer hookups, tile flooring throughout and brand new AC/Heat, water heater and roof. Great location close to I-275 and convenient to University of South Florida. Call now to view this home.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1674048?accessKey=5e70

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5485775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10019 N. 14th Street have any available units?
10019 N. 14th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10019 N. 14th Street have?
Some of 10019 N. 14th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10019 N. 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
10019 N. 14th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10019 N. 14th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10019 N. 14th Street is pet friendly.
Does 10019 N. 14th Street offer parking?
Yes, 10019 N. 14th Street offers parking.
Does 10019 N. 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10019 N. 14th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10019 N. 14th Street have a pool?
No, 10019 N. 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 10019 N. 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 10019 N. 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10019 N. 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10019 N. 14th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
