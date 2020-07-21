All apartments in Tampa
Last updated October 17 2019

1001 S. Rome Ave Unit 14

1001 S Rome Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1001 S Rome Ave, Tampa, FL 33606
Historic Hyde Park North

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Incredible three floor 4 bedroom/3.5 bathroom townhouse - Incredible three floor 4 bedroom/3.5 bathroom townhouse located in the desirable historical Hyde Park area. The townhouse is located just minutes walking away from Bayshore Blvd and near many popular eating establishments and the shops in Hyde Park Village. This property has access to an in ground community pool, a 2 car garage under the unit, and a gated driveway. This particular unit has wood, carpet, and ceramic tile flooring, walk in closets, and a balcony off of the master bedroom as well as off of the kitchen. Pets under 20 lb allowed with owner approval.

FOR MORE INFO OR SHOWINGS PLEASE CONTACT STEVE AT 813-244-2929

(RLNE5046247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 S. Rome Ave Unit 14 have any available units?
1001 S. Rome Ave Unit 14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 S. Rome Ave Unit 14 have?
Some of 1001 S. Rome Ave Unit 14's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 S. Rome Ave Unit 14 currently offering any rent specials?
1001 S. Rome Ave Unit 14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 S. Rome Ave Unit 14 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 S. Rome Ave Unit 14 is pet friendly.
Does 1001 S. Rome Ave Unit 14 offer parking?
Yes, 1001 S. Rome Ave Unit 14 offers parking.
Does 1001 S. Rome Ave Unit 14 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 S. Rome Ave Unit 14 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 S. Rome Ave Unit 14 have a pool?
Yes, 1001 S. Rome Ave Unit 14 has a pool.
Does 1001 S. Rome Ave Unit 14 have accessible units?
No, 1001 S. Rome Ave Unit 14 does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 S. Rome Ave Unit 14 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 S. Rome Ave Unit 14 does not have units with dishwashers.
