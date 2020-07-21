1001 S. Rome Ave Unit 14

Amenities

Incredible three floor 4 bedroom/3.5 bathroom townhouse - Incredible three floor 4 bedroom/3.5 bathroom townhouse located in the desirable historical Hyde Park area. The townhouse is located just minutes walking away from Bayshore Blvd and near many popular eating establishments and the shops in Hyde Park Village. This property has access to an in ground community pool, a 2 car garage under the unit, and a gated driveway. This particular unit has wood, carpet, and ceramic tile flooring, walk in closets, and a balcony off of the master bedroom as well as off of the kitchen. Pets under 20 lb allowed with owner approval.



FOR MORE INFO OR SHOWINGS PLEASE CONTACT STEVE AT 813-244-2929



