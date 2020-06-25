1001 E FERN STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

arge private corner lot with tons of space. This home is located in a coveted area of Seminole Heights. It features tons of parking space and completely remodeled and super clean. Looking for a long term tenant that can appreciate this mid-century modern with tons of lights and windows. Home has a garage and a storage shed as well. This home is a 2/1 however feels so much bigger with a large modern open kitchen with dining room and large family room. Would be a wonderful home for someone that wants to be in the City but feel like they are in the country and some space to breathe. This special corner lot features a great back yard perfect for your next soiree or enjoy reading the newspaper on the front porch. Great home for an artist or someone with a home-based business or enjoys lots of open space.