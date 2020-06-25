1001 East Fern Street, Tampa, FL 33604 Old Seminole Heights
arge private corner lot with tons of space. This home is located in a coveted area of Seminole Heights. It features tons of parking space and completely remodeled and super clean. Looking for a long term tenant that can appreciate this mid-century modern with tons of lights and windows. Home has a garage and a storage shed as well. This home is a 2/1 however feels so much bigger with a large modern open kitchen with dining room and large family room. Would be a wonderful home for someone that wants to be in the City but feel like they are in the country and some space to breathe. This special corner lot features a great back yard perfect for your next soiree or enjoy reading the newspaper on the front porch. Great home for an artist or someone with a home-based business or enjoys lots of open space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1001 E FERN STREET have any available units?
1001 E FERN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 E FERN STREET have?
Some of 1001 E FERN STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 E FERN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1001 E FERN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.