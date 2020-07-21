1000 W Horatio St Apt 316

Amenities
Text/Call Kyle Jones, Leasing Agent for an appointment: 727-480-5028
Water, Garbage, Secure Under-ground parking included
Terrific location just minutes to downtown, Tampa General & the Leroy Selmon Express. New paint, laminate flooring throughout & more! 3rd floor (building has an elevator) with a balcony Other highlights include: Living room fireplace, newer kitchen countertops, stackable washer & dryer and nice kitchen appliances. Special community features include the pool/spa and secure, underground parking.
Ongoing exterior renovation on the building for sometime. Usually not bothersome to tenants.