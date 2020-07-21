1000 W Horatio St Apt 316

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system courtyard elevator parking pool hot tub

Text/Call Kyle Jones, Leasing Agent for an appointment: 727-480-5028



Water, Garbage, Secure Under-ground parking included



Terrific location just minutes to downtown, Tampa General & the Leroy Selmon Express. New paint, laminate flooring throughout & more! 3rd floor (building has an elevator) with a balcony Other highlights include: Living room fireplace, newer kitchen countertops, stackable washer & dryer and nice kitchen appliances. Special community features include the pool/spa and secure, underground parking.



Ongoing exterior renovation on the building for sometime. Usually not bothersome to tenants.