1000 W Horatio St Apt 316
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:35 AM

1000 W Horatio St Apt 316

Location

1000 W Horatio St Apt 103, Tampa, FL 33606
Historic Hyde Park North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
courtyard
elevator
parking
pool
hot tub
Text/Call Kyle Jones, Leasing Agent for an appointment: 727-480-5028

Water, Garbage, Secure Under-ground parking included

Terrific location just minutes to downtown, Tampa General & the Leroy Selmon Express. New paint, laminate flooring throughout & more! 3rd floor (building has an elevator) with a balcony Other highlights include: Living room fireplace, newer kitchen countertops, stackable washer & dryer and nice kitchen appliances. Special community features include the pool/spa and secure, underground parking.

Ongoing exterior renovation on the building for sometime. Usually not bothersome to tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 W Horatio St Apt 316 have any available units?
1000 W Horatio St Apt 316 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 W Horatio St Apt 316 have?
Some of 1000 W Horatio St Apt 316's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal.
Is 1000 W Horatio St Apt 316 currently offering any rent specials?
1000 W Horatio St Apt 316 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 W Horatio St Apt 316 pet-friendly?
No, 1000 W Horatio St Apt 316 is not pet friendly.
Does 1000 W Horatio St Apt 316 offer parking?
Yes, 1000 W Horatio St Apt 316 offers parking.
Does 1000 W Horatio St Apt 316 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 W Horatio St Apt 316 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 W Horatio St Apt 316 have a pool?
Yes, 1000 W Horatio St Apt 316 has a pool.
Does 1000 W Horatio St Apt 316 have accessible units?
No, 1000 W Horatio St Apt 316 does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 W Horatio St Apt 316 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 W Horatio St Apt 316 has units with dishwashers.
