9301 Lime Bay Blvd

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool pool table internet access tennis court

Gorgeous first floor 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom unit. Remodeled kitchen w/ea-in-kitchen area + pass-thru to a large living/dining area and enclose balcony large enough for an office area. Tile flooring throughout master BR with Walk-in-closet, walk-in-shower with shatter proof glass,utility closet. Steps away to the community center and tennis just right across the street. Open green spaces, billiards, pool and jacuzzi set aside from a shaded gazebo area.Laundry facilities on each floor. Sec. patrol, one assigned parking space in front of your door. Rent includes water, cable and internet. Each storage for each unit. For protection and peace of mind the unit has hurricane shutters. Everything you ever wanted in a 55 community. Lots of guests parking.