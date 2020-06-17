All apartments in Tamarac
Last updated April 24 2020 at 12:22 PM

9301 Lime Bay Blvd

9301 Lime Bay Boulevard · (954) 560-4574
Location

9301 Lime Bay Boulevard, Tamarac, FL 33321
Westwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
internet access
tennis court
Gorgeous first floor 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom unit. Remodeled kitchen w/ea-in-kitchen area + pass-thru to a large living/dining area and enclose balcony large enough for an office area. Tile flooring throughout master BR with Walk-in-closet, walk-in-shower with shatter proof glass,utility closet. Steps away to the community center and tennis just right across the street. Open green spaces, billiards, pool and jacuzzi set aside from a shaded gazebo area.Laundry facilities on each floor. Sec. patrol, one assigned parking space in front of your door. Rent includes water, cable and internet. Each storage for each unit. For protection and peace of mind the unit has hurricane shutters. Everything you ever wanted in a 55 community. Lots of guests parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9301 Lime Bay Blvd have any available units?
9301 Lime Bay Blvd has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9301 Lime Bay Blvd have?
Some of 9301 Lime Bay Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9301 Lime Bay Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
9301 Lime Bay Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9301 Lime Bay Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 9301 Lime Bay Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tamarac.
Does 9301 Lime Bay Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 9301 Lime Bay Blvd does offer parking.
Does 9301 Lime Bay Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9301 Lime Bay Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9301 Lime Bay Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 9301 Lime Bay Blvd has a pool.
Does 9301 Lime Bay Blvd have accessible units?
No, 9301 Lime Bay Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 9301 Lime Bay Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9301 Lime Bay Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 9301 Lime Bay Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 9301 Lime Bay Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
