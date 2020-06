7820 Colony Circle S #301 - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO ON 3RD FLOOR IN ELEVATOR BUILDING. FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW LAMINATE FLOORS, NEW CABINET DOORS IN KITCHEN AND BATHS, LAUNDRY ROOM ON EACH FLOOR IN THE BUILDING. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED CLOSE TO SHOPPING, DINING, SCHOOLS, MAJOR ROADS AND HIGHWAYS. ASSOCIATION TAKES UP TO TWO WEEKS AND REQUIRES A MINIMUM OF 625 CREDIT SCORE TO BE APPROVED. NO PETS ALLOWED. MOVE IN WITH FIRST MONTH'S RENT AND ONE MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT WITH CREDIT OVER 650 (ADDITIONAL SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED WITH LOWER CREDIT).



CONTACT:



LUMI BULARCA

CELL: 954-636-7993