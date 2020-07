Amenities

Newly renovated condo in South Palm Place Condo offers a 3x2 split bedroom floor plan. New open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter top, renovated bathrooms. Includes a full Washer and Dryer located inside the unit This is move in ready and will not last. The master bedroom features a private balcony with a tranquil lake view! Close to shopping centers & Sawgrass Mall.



HOA approval 1-4 weeks with application fee (see attachment). Minimum credit score of 675 per HOA. Owner requires tenant application, background & credit check from all 3 bureaus (see attached)& 3 months proof of income.



First month and 2 month security deposit (not last month).