Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

905 Bald Eagle Run Available 08/18/20 Spacious Two Bedroom, Two Bath Home with Fully Fenced Back Yard - The perfect home location for those attending any campus! Just over 1,000 sq. ft. of living space with a split bedroom floor-plan – a master on the left and a master on the right. Pergo wood look floors throughout. Large great room with a fully equipped kitchen at the back and a dining area adjacent. Sliding glass door opens out to back patio, perfect for outdoor grilling and chilling. Basic lawn care included. Washer & dryer included. Sorry, no indoor smoking permitted. Small adult pet considered with fee.



Directions: From Lake Bradford Rd, turn right on Jackson Bluff, left on Lipona, then right onto Tomahawk Trail and right on Turn on Bald Eagle.



Qualification Level C



