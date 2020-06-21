All apartments in Tallahassee
905 Bald Eagle Run
905 Bald Eagle Run

905 Bald Eagle Run · (850) 224-6275
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

905 Bald Eagle Run, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 905 Bald Eagle Run · Avail. Aug 18

$949

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
905 Bald Eagle Run Available 08/18/20 Spacious Two Bedroom, Two Bath Home with Fully Fenced Back Yard - The perfect home location for those attending any campus! Just over 1,000 sq. ft. of living space with a split bedroom floor-plan – a master on the left and a master on the right. Pergo wood look floors throughout. Large great room with a fully equipped kitchen at the back and a dining area adjacent. Sliding glass door opens out to back patio, perfect for outdoor grilling and chilling. Basic lawn care included. Washer & dryer included. Sorry, no indoor smoking permitted. Small adult pet considered with fee.

Directions: From Lake Bradford Rd, turn right on Jackson Bluff, left on Lipona, then right onto Tomahawk Trail and right on Turn on Bald Eagle.

Qualification Level C

(RLNE2217286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 Bald Eagle Run have any available units?
905 Bald Eagle Run has a unit available for $949 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 905 Bald Eagle Run have?
Some of 905 Bald Eagle Run's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 Bald Eagle Run currently offering any rent specials?
905 Bald Eagle Run isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Bald Eagle Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 905 Bald Eagle Run is pet friendly.
Does 905 Bald Eagle Run offer parking?
No, 905 Bald Eagle Run does not offer parking.
Does 905 Bald Eagle Run have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 905 Bald Eagle Run offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Bald Eagle Run have a pool?
No, 905 Bald Eagle Run does not have a pool.
Does 905 Bald Eagle Run have accessible units?
No, 905 Bald Eagle Run does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Bald Eagle Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 Bald Eagle Run does not have units with dishwashers.
