Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym pool bbq/grill dogs allowed cats allowed clubhouse internet cafe game room parking pool table garage internet access online portal pet friendly trash valet

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Tee off at the Southwood Golf Club in the morning or enjoy a brief commute into the city when you live at Capital Place at Southwood. Located twelve minutes from the heart of downtown Tallahassee, this community of one, two and three bedroom Tallahassee apartments have a wide range of premium home features and lavish amenities. Including modern kitchens, spacious floor plans and private screened in patios. Beautiful homes and neighborhood convenience are yours at Capital Place at Southwood. When you arrive at Capital Place at Southwood, the attention to detail and craftsmanship, both inside and outside your apartment, will amaze you. Winding paths connect you from one amenity to the next, including the outdoor barbecue grill and cabanas where residents can mingle over lunch. Cool down on a sunny day with a refreshing swim in the saltwater pool or ...