Capital Place at Southwood
Capital Place at Southwood

2300 Bluff Oak Way · (850) 304-2016
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2300 Bluff Oak Way, Tallahassee, FL 32301

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 02208 · Avail. now

$1,154

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 733 sqft

Unit 01107 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,196

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 733 sqft

Unit 05203 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,221

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 829 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 06307 · Avail. now

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1191 sqft

Unit 08301 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,442

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1276 sqft

Unit 04405 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,442

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1276 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Capital Place at Southwood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
cats allowed
clubhouse
internet cafe
game room
parking
pool table
garage
internet access
online portal
pet friendly
trash valet
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Tee off at the Southwood Golf Club in the morning or enjoy a brief commute into the city when you live at Capital Place at Southwood. Located twelve minutes from the heart of downtown Tallahassee, this community of one, two and three bedroom Tallahassee apartments have a wide range of premium home features and lavish amenities. Including modern kitchens, spacious floor plans and private screened in patios. Beautiful homes and neighborhood convenience are yours at Capital Place at Southwood. When you arrive at Capital Place at Southwood, the attention to detail and craftsmanship, both inside and outside your apartment, will amaze you. Winding paths connect you from one amenity to the next, including the outdoor barbecue grill and cabanas where residents can mingle over lunch. Cool down on a sunny day with a refreshing swim in the saltwater pool or ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (based on credit)
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Valet trash: $25/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 Pet Maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Other.
Storage Details: Storage closet: $50/month; Detached garage: $100/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Capital Place at Southwood have any available units?
Capital Place at Southwood has 9 units available starting at $1,154 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does Capital Place at Southwood have?
Some of Capital Place at Southwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Capital Place at Southwood currently offering any rent specials?
Capital Place at Southwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Capital Place at Southwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Capital Place at Southwood is pet friendly.
Does Capital Place at Southwood offer parking?
Yes, Capital Place at Southwood offers parking.
Does Capital Place at Southwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Capital Place at Southwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Capital Place at Southwood have a pool?
Yes, Capital Place at Southwood has a pool.
Does Capital Place at Southwood have accessible units?
No, Capital Place at Southwood does not have accessible units.
Does Capital Place at Southwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Capital Place at Southwood has units with dishwashers.
