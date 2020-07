Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly online portal smoke-free community

If you have an active lifestyle, you don't have to go far! Enjoy the nice South Florida weather by tanning on the sundeck or take a refreshing swim in one of the two large swimming pools located in the community. 7 West Apartments is conveniently located in one of Miami-Dade County's most central locations; off of State Road 836 and the Florida Turnpike puts you just minutes away from Florida International University, Miami International Airport, the Dolphin Mall and other familiar sights in Miami. Call today to reserve your new apartment home!