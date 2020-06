Amenities

cable included recently renovated pool furnished

Spacious 2 bed 2 bath unit with views of the lake from the third floor. Remodeled property. Water, trash, sewer, pest control & basic cable included in rent. Residents can be between 18 and 55 years old as long as one person with a minimum of 55 years old resides there as well. Matterport 3D virtual interactive tour available, just contact agent for link. Minimum 6-month rental but a year preferred. Can be rented furnished or unfurnished.