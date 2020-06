Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Beautiful 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom Single Family Home With a Den! Easily can be a 3rd bedroom or perfect office with it's own sliding glass door to the patio! Open floor plan with tile floors and vinyl wood floors in the bedrooms no carpet! Brand New Stove and Microwave! Upgraded vanity in guest bathroom, Private fenced yard and screened in patio perfect for family gatherings! Great family nieghborhood across the street from park! Community Pool and Clubhouse! Great A schools, close to shopping and restaurants don't let this one pass you by!