All apartments in Sunrise
Find more places like 3581 NW 95th Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sunrise, FL
/
3581 NW 95th Ter
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

3581 NW 95th Ter

3581 Northwest 95th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sunrise
See all
Welleby
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3581 Northwest 95th Terrace, Sunrise, FL 33351
Welleby

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
CHARMING 2/2 MINT CONDITION READY TO MOVE IN!! VERY BRIGHT CORNER VILLA,
DESIRABLE COMMUNITY OF WELLEBY SUNRISE, GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD, SAFE AND QUIET AREA, ALL AGES!!! NO RESTRICTION! CLOSE TO SAWGRASS MALL and SAWGRASS EXPRESSWAY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3581 NW 95th Ter have any available units?
3581 NW 95th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sunrise, FL.
What amenities does 3581 NW 95th Ter have?
Some of 3581 NW 95th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3581 NW 95th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
3581 NW 95th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3581 NW 95th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 3581 NW 95th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunrise.
Does 3581 NW 95th Ter offer parking?
No, 3581 NW 95th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 3581 NW 95th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3581 NW 95th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3581 NW 95th Ter have a pool?
No, 3581 NW 95th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 3581 NW 95th Ter have accessible units?
No, 3581 NW 95th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 3581 NW 95th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3581 NW 95th Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 3581 NW 95th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 3581 NW 95th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonnade Residences
1640 NW 128th Dr
Sunrise, FL 33323
Welleby Lake Club Apartments
10931 NW 39th St
Sunrise, FL 33351
Arium Sunrise (formerly Palms at Sawgrass Mills)
1501 NW 124th Ter
Sunrise, FL 33323
Courtyard at Sunrise
4108 NW 88th Ave
Sunrise, FL 33351
Innovo Living in Sunrise
8798 NW 38th St
Sunrise, FL 33351
Nexus Sawgrass
2903 NW 130th Avenue
Sunrise, FL 33323
Portico
1941 NW 136th Ave
Sunrise, FL 33323
Water Terrace
10000 Reflections Blvd W
Sunrise, FL 33351

Similar Pages

Sunrise 1 BedroomsSunrise 2 BedroomsSunrise 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Sunrise Dog Friendly ApartmentsSunrise Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FL
Coral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

WellebySpring Tree
Savannah
Sawgrass Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College