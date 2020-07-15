CHARMING 2/2 MINT CONDITION READY TO MOVE IN!! VERY BRIGHT CORNER VILLA, DESIRABLE COMMUNITY OF WELLEBY SUNRISE, GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD, SAFE AND QUIET AREA, ALL AGES!!! NO RESTRICTION! CLOSE TO SAWGRASS MALL and SAWGRASS EXPRESSWAY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3581 NW 95th Ter have any available units?
3581 NW 95th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sunrise, FL.
What amenities does 3581 NW 95th Ter have?
Some of 3581 NW 95th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3581 NW 95th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
3581 NW 95th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.