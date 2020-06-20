All apartments in Sunrise
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:32 PM

2955 NW 126th Ave

2955 Northwest 126th Avenue · (305) 785-3426
Location

2955 Northwest 126th Avenue, Sunrise, FL 33323
Sawgrass Lakes

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 223-5 · Avail. now

$2,350

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom + Loft in Artesia! State of the art facilities! two story condo. ceramic tiles throughout living areas. Master suite boasts a huge walking closet, master bath has shower, jacuzzi tub, ceramic tile& granite counter tops. large open kitchen with granite and SS appliances and an open bar area. This unit has upgraded stair railings with hardwood and wrought iron. two garage spaces are inclusive with this unit, Unit is rented with 2 flat screen TV's in living and Den.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2955 NW 126th Ave have any available units?
2955 NW 126th Ave has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2955 NW 126th Ave have?
Some of 2955 NW 126th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2955 NW 126th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2955 NW 126th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2955 NW 126th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2955 NW 126th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunrise.
Does 2955 NW 126th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2955 NW 126th Ave does offer parking.
Does 2955 NW 126th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2955 NW 126th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2955 NW 126th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2955 NW 126th Ave has a pool.
Does 2955 NW 126th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2955 NW 126th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2955 NW 126th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2955 NW 126th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2955 NW 126th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2955 NW 126th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
