2955 NW 126th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom + Loft in Artesia! State of the art facilities! two story condo. ceramic tiles throughout living areas. Master suite boasts a huge walking closet, master bath has shower, jacuzzi tub, ceramic tile& granite counter tops. large open kitchen with granite and SS appliances and an open bar area. This unit has upgraded stair railings with hardwood and wrought iron. two garage spaces are inclusive with this unit, Unit is rented with 2 flat screen TV's in living and Den.