Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool sauna

Airy and bright 2-story "townhouse style" condo in Artesia. Features two bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a loft. Variety

of upgrades, direct access to your 2 parking spaces and your own storage room. Tile in social areas, pergo in

bedrooms and stairs. Gated community. Close to mall, restaurants and state of the art clubhouse with gym,

sauna, swimming pools, Jacuzzi, indoor basketball, and so much more. Credit Score 680+. Rent includes water,

sewer, gas, garbage and basic cable.