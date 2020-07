Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful and Spacious 3Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom 1 car garage 2 Story Townhouse located at the New River Estates Subdivision. This unit is completely updated with new appliances, freshly painted, laminated wood floors throughout the house, washer and dryer located in the garage, ready to move in. Great amenities with a pool and a park. Corner unit with water view. Close to schools, library, shops, restaurants, hospitals, transportation and more.