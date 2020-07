Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool guest parking tennis court

This Beautifully remodeled second floor, corner unit, features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with a large screened-in balcony! New kitchen has wood cabinets, granite countertops, stacked washer/dryer, new A/C and vinyl flooring throughout. The amenities include a community pool, tennis, close to main highways, restaurants, shopping centers (Sawgrass Mall). No pets. Assigned parking and lots of guest parking spaces. All ages welcome.