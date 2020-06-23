All apartments in St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg, FL
4575 12th Ave N
Last updated July 29 2019 at 11:46 AM

4575 12th Ave N

4575 12th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4575 12th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4575 12th Ave N Available 08/21/19 Cozy St Pete Cottage!!! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

(RLNE5037207)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4575 12th Ave N have any available units?
4575 12th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 4575 12th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4575 12th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4575 12th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4575 12th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 4575 12th Ave N offer parking?
No, 4575 12th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 4575 12th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4575 12th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4575 12th Ave N have a pool?
No, 4575 12th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4575 12th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4575 12th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4575 12th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4575 12th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4575 12th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 4575 12th Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
