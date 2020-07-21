All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 3600 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St S B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
3600 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St S B
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

3600 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St S B

3600 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

3600 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Lakewood Terrace

Amenities

some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Lake View Apartment near downtown - Property Id: 206437

Spacious one-bedroom apartment with screened lanai and view of Lake Maggiore. Close to downtown. Located on bus line.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206437
Property Id 206437

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5473886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3600 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St S B have any available units?
3600 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St S B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3600 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St S B have?
Some of 3600 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St S B's amenities include some paid utils, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3600 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St S B currently offering any rent specials?
3600 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St S B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3600 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St S B pet-friendly?
No, 3600 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St S B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3600 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St S B offer parking?
No, 3600 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St S B does not offer parking.
Does 3600 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St S B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3600 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St S B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3600 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St S B have a pool?
No, 3600 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St S B does not have a pool.
Does 3600 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St S B have accessible units?
No, 3600 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St S B does not have accessible units.
Does 3600 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St S B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3600 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St S B does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront
1515 Eden Isle Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedroom Apartments
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Apartments
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus