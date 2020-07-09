All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2322 North 28th Avenue

2322 28th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

2322 28th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Ponce de Leon

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 1 bath, 1,200 sf home is located in Hollywood, FL. This home features beautiful tile floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and off street parking. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2322 North 28th Avenue have any available units?
2322 North 28th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 2322 North 28th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2322 North 28th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2322 North 28th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2322 North 28th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2322 North 28th Avenue offer parking?
No, 2322 North 28th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2322 North 28th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2322 North 28th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2322 North 28th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2322 North 28th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2322 North 28th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2322 North 28th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2322 North 28th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2322 North 28th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2322 North 28th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2322 North 28th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

