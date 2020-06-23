All apartments in Sarasota
Coconut Bay Ln, 2755

2755 Coconut Bay Ln · (727) 492-5574
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2755 Coconut Bay Ln, Sarasota, FL 34237

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1017 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
internet access
media room
tennis court
This lovely condo is ideally located in the gated community of Sarasota Palms near the intersection of Tuttle and Fruitville Road and just minutes from downtown and gulf beaches. This community offers fabulous amenities such as tennis courts, Olympic-size pool, recently renovated fitness center and Clubhouse, billiards room, a 25 seat theater room, and free Wi-Fi. Come take a look, youll be glad you did!
2 bed/2 bath first story apartment offers an updated bath with solid wood vanity, plus a fully equipped and upgraded kitchen with solid wood cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless appliances,wood & tile flooring,screened balcony and much more.
Available FROM 03/24/2018 for $1,375 per month, rent includes trash, pest control, and Wi-Fi.
Any questions please call or text Alina 7274925574

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Coconut Bay Ln, 2755 have any available units?
Coconut Bay Ln, 2755 has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does Coconut Bay Ln, 2755 have?
Some of Coconut Bay Ln, 2755's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Coconut Bay Ln, 2755 currently offering any rent specials?
Coconut Bay Ln, 2755 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Coconut Bay Ln, 2755 pet-friendly?
No, Coconut Bay Ln, 2755 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does Coconut Bay Ln, 2755 offer parking?
No, Coconut Bay Ln, 2755 does not offer parking.
Does Coconut Bay Ln, 2755 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Coconut Bay Ln, 2755 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Coconut Bay Ln, 2755 have a pool?
Yes, Coconut Bay Ln, 2755 has a pool.
Does Coconut Bay Ln, 2755 have accessible units?
No, Coconut Bay Ln, 2755 does not have accessible units.
Does Coconut Bay Ln, 2755 have units with dishwashers?
No, Coconut Bay Ln, 2755 does not have units with dishwashers.
