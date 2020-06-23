Coconut Bay Ln, 2755

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table internet access media room tennis court

This lovely condo is ideally located in the gated community of Sarasota Palms near the intersection of Tuttle and Fruitville Road and just minutes from downtown and gulf beaches. This community offers fabulous amenities such as tennis courts, Olympic-size pool, recently renovated fitness center and Clubhouse, billiards room, a 25 seat theater room, and free Wi-Fi. Come take a look, youll be glad you did!

2 bed/2 bath first story apartment offers an updated bath with solid wood vanity, plus a fully equipped and upgraded kitchen with solid wood cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless appliances,wood & tile flooring,screened balcony and much more.

Available FROM 03/24/2018 for $1,375 per month, rent includes trash, pest control, and Wi-Fi.

Any questions please call or text Alina 7274925574