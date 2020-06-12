107 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sarasota, FL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
16 Units Available
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1114 sqft
The Lexington offers one, two, three and four-bedroom floor plans with large living space, gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer (in select units) and private screened patios.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
23 Units Available
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
965 sqft
At Huntington Place Apartments in Sarasota, FL, community is everything. We offer the lifestyle you're seeking in a setting that provides all the comforts you need.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
Rosemary District
23 Units Available
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The District at Rosemary in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
24 Units Available
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1202 sqft
***At this time, tours are by appointment only. Please contact us to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
28 Units Available
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1170 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, The Loop at 2800 will feature plenty of indulgences.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
25 Units Available
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1126 sqft
Life at First Sight, Live at Volaris Live Oak! An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS Live Oak... a dynamic community styled with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
62 Units Available
TGM University Park
6001 Medici Ct, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1106 sqft
TGM University Park offers an ideal combination of location and lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
43 Units Available
TGM Palm Aire
6104 Turnbury Park Dr, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1163 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Palm Aire in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
26 Units Available
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1182 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units include spacious closets, hardwood floors and deluxe kitchens. Residents enjoy easy access to I-75, nearby beaches at Siesta Key and the Oscar Scherer State Park that is just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
4 Units Available
Greenway
3890 Greenway Dr, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
827 sqft
Minutes from the beaches and Bobby Jones Golf Club. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and updated appliances. Residents enjoy a maintenance-free lifestyle with an on-site playground. On-site laundry provided.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
36 Units Available
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1118 sqft
Close to Highway 93 and the Tuscana development. Community offers complimentary car washes, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have an island breakfast bar, a beverage refrigerator and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Contact for Availability
The Point at Bella Grove
8310 Bella Grove Circle, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Luxury living within miles of I-75 and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Open-air community lounge with fireplace, pool, outdoor grilling area and fire pit. Apartments have gourmet kitchens, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
50 Units Available
50 Paramount
50 Paramount Dr, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1262 sqft
Just a few minutes from AMC Barrett 24 Commons Theater, these apartment homes feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and private patios. Community amenities include a clubhouse, business center and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
25 Units Available
The DeSota
1415 2nd St, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1180 sqft
Spacious kitchens with quartz countertops, European-style cabinets, and plank flooring in the living and kitchen areas. Conveniently located with easy access to Main Street and the Waterfront.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
345 Units Available
Bainbridge Palmore
310 North Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1163 sqft
Bainbridge Palmore unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
142 Units Available
Sage on Palmer Ranch
12501 Honore Avenue, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1160 sqft
Sage on Palmer Ranch is a beautiful new luxury apartment community in the heart of Palmer Ranch, Sarasota, offering a range between one to three bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3700 S Osprey Ave., #305
3700 South Osprey Avenue, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
991 sqft
3700 S Osprey Ave., #305 Available 06/15/20 Annual unfurnished 2/1 top floor condo near northern entrance to Siesta Key! - Annual, unfurnished 2/1 condo on top floor very close to northern access to Siesta Key.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lido Key
1 Unit Available
845 Ben Franklin Dr Unit 406-B
845 Ben Franklin Drive, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1071 sqft
LIDO BEACH CONDO**SEASONAL - SEASONAL RENTAL ** Want to have your toes in the sand of your beach with a 3 minute walk? This is the place for you.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2950 Viscaya Pl Unit 204
2950 Viscaya Place, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1058 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2950 Viscaya Pl Unit 204 in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3417 Tallywood LN
3417 Tallywood Lane, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
This home is in a 55+ community. MOVE IN READY. Professionally managed home by Havenbrook Homes. There is a $45 application fee per adult applicant. Application includes background check and rental history check. Must make 3x the rental amount.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
1250 2nd Street - 102
1250 2nd Street, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
850 sqft
2 Bedroom & 1 Bathroom Apartment in the heart of downtown Sarasota. Large open kitchen / dinning & living room, new ceramic floors, new paint, new appliances. Screened lanai in ground floor units or balcony on 2nd floor units.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Hudson Bayou
1 Unit Available
1620 ALTA VISTA STREET
1620 Alta Vista Street, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1396 sqft
This charming historic 1920's bungalow is conveniently located west of Trail! The home offers 2-3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a Florida room that could be additional living space for an office or exercise room.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
1010 VILLAGIO CIRCLE
1010 Villagio Circle, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1058 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2 bath second floor condo in Gated Community at Villagio. Fabulous location across from the Ed Smiths Stadium. Amenities included gated entry, resort style clubhouse, fitness center, tennis courts, playground and picnic area.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Arlington Park
1 Unit Available
2204 BAHIA VISTA STREET
2204 Bahia Vista Street, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
982 sqft
GROUND FLOOR AND NO CARPET. 2 bedroom and 2 baths with a washer and dryer close to downtown Sarasota. Water is included in the rent and the community has a pool and car washing area.

June 2020 Sarasota Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Sarasota Rent Report. Sarasota rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sarasota rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Sarasota Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Sarasota Rent Report. Sarasota rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sarasota rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Sarasota rents decline sharply over the past month

Sarasota rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sarasota stand at $1,088 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,398 for a two-bedroom. Sarasota's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Sarasota over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in Florida for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the two other major cities in the state besides Sarasota to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Sarasota

    As rents have fallen slightly in Sarasota, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Sarasota is less affordable for renters.

    • Sarasota's median two-bedroom rent of $1,398 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Sarasota.
    • While rents in Sarasota fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Sarasota than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Sarasota is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

