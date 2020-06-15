All apartments in Sarasota
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:18 PM

968 N. Beneva

968 North Beneva Road · (941) 462-2894
Location

968 North Beneva Road, Sarasota, FL 34232

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit #V-15 · Avail. Jul 10

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Rare find. Right on a Golf Course. 2 assigned parking spaces, Cable, Water and Pest Control included. Total renovation top to bottom. This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath unfurnished condo backs up to the Bobby Jones golf course which is nestled in Sarasota's bustling lifestyle district. The Glen is a charming, sought-after rarely available community offering modern condominium residences. Your next two- bedroom 2 bath home awaits you. These pictures reflect the top-to-bottom renovations which you will enjoy such as remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, new luxury wood flooring, walk-in closet, brand new appliances and new paver patio where you will find breathtaking views of nature and the Bobby Jones golf course. Minutes to downtown Sarasota and easy access to I-75. The Glen community amenities include a large swimming pool and tennis courts. First and Security due, and a resident benefits fee of $29.99 per month will be applied. No smoking and no pets, please.

Amenities: Community Pool, Community Tennis Courts

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 968 N. Beneva have any available units?
968 N. Beneva has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 968 N. Beneva have?
Some of 968 N. Beneva's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 968 N. Beneva currently offering any rent specials?
968 N. Beneva isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 968 N. Beneva pet-friendly?
No, 968 N. Beneva is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 968 N. Beneva offer parking?
Yes, 968 N. Beneva does offer parking.
Does 968 N. Beneva have units with washers and dryers?
No, 968 N. Beneva does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 968 N. Beneva have a pool?
Yes, 968 N. Beneva has a pool.
Does 968 N. Beneva have accessible units?
No, 968 N. Beneva does not have accessible units.
Does 968 N. Beneva have units with dishwashers?
No, 968 N. Beneva does not have units with dishwashers.
