968 N. Beneva

Rare find. Right on a Golf Course. 2 assigned parking spaces, Cable, Water and Pest Control included. Total renovation top to bottom. This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath unfurnished condo backs up to the Bobby Jones golf course which is nestled in Sarasota's bustling lifestyle district. The Glen is a charming, sought-after rarely available community offering modern condominium residences. Your next two- bedroom 2 bath home awaits you. These pictures reflect the top-to-bottom renovations which you will enjoy such as remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, new luxury wood flooring, walk-in closet, brand new appliances and new paver patio where you will find breathtaking views of nature and the Bobby Jones golf course. Minutes to downtown Sarasota and easy access to I-75. The Glen community amenities include a large swimming pool and tennis courts. First and Security due, and a resident benefits fee of $29.99 per month will be applied. No smoking and no pets, please.



