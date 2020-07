Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Park View is a Hidden Gem just minutes from Downtown!! Gated, Private Balcony overlooks the parklike setting with lush lanscaping and mature trees. Two sparkling Pools, very clean fitness facility also overlooking the park and lovely clubhouse. This Firstre floor unit was newly updated Ceramic Tile in Living Areas*** Carpeting in Bedrooms only*** Stainless Steel Appliances*** and Granite counter tops in Kitchen and Bathrooms. Park View is a gated community, no pets. Available now!!