longboat key
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:57 PM
393 Apartments for rent in Longboat Key, FL📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4330 Falmouth Drive Bldg. C, Unit 102
4330 Falmouth Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1072 sqft
SEASONAL****Waterfront Condo on Longboat Key! - Coastal chic is the theme in this totally renovated, from floor to ceiling, two bedroom, two bathroom waterfront condo in gated Longboat Harbour.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
541 Putting Green Lane
541 Putting Green Lane, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,100
2741 sqft
541 Putting Green Lane Available 07/05/20 SEASONAL-Luxury 3 bedroom, 2 bath, canal front, pool home south Longboat Key - This beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is in Country Club Shores, at the southern end of the barrier island,
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4340 Falmouth Drive Unit 302
4340 Falmouth Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1010 sqft
SEASONAL /SHORT TERM - LONGBOAT KEY - Looking for a beach condo? This 2/2 has deeded beach access just across the street and a view of the gulf from your lanai! Amenities include 4 heated pools, fitness, tennis, billiards/cards, bbq area,
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
690 BROADWAY STREET
690 Broadway Street, Longboat Key, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1231 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a rare find in the heart of Longboat Key Village. Walk to beach and only steps from the boat ramp and the new Shore Restaurant. This is Old Florida Beach living at it's best.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4401 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
4401 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,800
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
DIRECT GULF OF MEXICO VIEWS is what you see from this one bedroom/one bath condo on LONGBOAT KEY, directly on the beach. Turnkey furnished unit that has been updated and beautifully appointed. All new laminate wood flooring and tile throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2045 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
2045 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
928 sqft
Seaplace is a wonderful, friendly communtiy with lots of activities. This two bedroom, two bath condo is very nicely appointed and is equipped with everything you will need during your stay.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5581 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
5581 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1000 sqft
THE WICKER INN BEACH RESORT - A WEEKLY BEACHSIDE VACATION RENTAL ON LONGBOAT KEY. Charming Beachside Resort, Private Pool. Stunning Beach.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3804 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
3804 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1133 sqft
BEACH-SIDE CONDO RENTAL. Stunning beach views from this sunny and bright 2nd floor condo only steps to the beach! 2-bedroom, 2-bath turnkey furnished unit with lovely Gulf views from kitchen, dining room, living room and master bedroom.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1935 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
1935 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1492 sqft
SEAPLACE on LONGBOAT KEY Enjoy the wonderful Gulf of Mexico water views from this THREE BEDROOM Corner Unit- Available for an ANNUAL Lease Furnished. Ready for Occupancy July 2020. South LBK Seaplace community has so much to enjoy.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1925 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
1925 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2698 sqft
LONGBOAT KEY'S SEAPLACE Enjoy the tropical sea breezes and the Water Views from this custom designed THREE BEDROOM spacious corner unit. Beautiful wrap around Lanai terraces with panoramic scenery of the GULF OF MEXICO.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
571 SAINT JUDES DRIVE
571 St Judes Drive, Longboat Key, FL
Studio
$1,500
391 sqft
Affordable living on Longboat Key Turnkey furnished efficiency with private beach access across the street, next to Durant Park. Easy walk to restaurants and shopping. Six month minimum lease.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3806 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
3806 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1031 sqft
This adorable 2 bedroom 2 bathroom beach side condo is the perfect place to call home! Situated just a few miles away from St.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
605 SUTTON PLACE
605 Sutton Place, Longboat Key, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
775 sqft
BAYSIDE SEASONAL UPDATED VACATION RENTAL WITH TOP FLOOR GORGEOUS BAY VIEW. Enjoy captivating panoramic views of Sarasota Bay and marina from this top floor sunny 1-bedroom, 1-bath corner unit close to pool and beach.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5220 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
5220 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1145 sqft
GORGEOUS VIEWS OF SARASOTA BAY CLOSE TO THE BEACH from this spacious tropical Bayside residence of only 8 units. Enjoy island living at its best in this updated 3-bedroom, 2-bath condo.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3160 BAYOU SOUND
3160 Bayou Sound, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
2593 sqft
SARASOTA LONGBOAT KEY WATERFRONT HOME @ BAY ISLES. This stunning home is located behind the gate of Bay Isles on the Bayou Sound. The spacious screened lanai is great for entertaining and relaxing.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3235 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
3235 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,300
1260 sqft
Stunning Portobello Vacation 2/2 Condo on Longboat Key. This beautiful condo provides easy and relaxed living with gorgeous direct gulf views. Full length screened lanai to enjoy the view.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
6750 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
6750 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1449 sqft
OFF-SEASON BAYSIDE VACATION RENTAL close to the beach. Turnkey furnished 2 bed/2 bath unit with king bed in master bedroom and twins in guest. Additional couch and TV viewing area in guest bedroom. Sleeps 6.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
524 YAWL LANE
524 Yawl Lane, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2226 sqft
Cute Longboat Key canal home freshly decorated for a seasonal rental. Situated on South Longboat Key with easy access to St. Armands Circle and downtown Sarasota.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
615 DREAM ISLAND ROAD
615 Dream Island Road, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1293 sqft
WEEKLY RENTALS AVAILABLE in Harbour Villa Club on Longboat Key offering one of the island's most gorgeous Bay Views in a tropical paradise resort setting! Spacious and updated turnkey furnished 2nd floor end unit.
Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
561 Tarawitt Drive
561 Tarawitt Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1800 sqft
Bring your boat to this beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath home that sits on a canal to the intercoastal. The boatlift handles 10,000 lbs and there is also a separate dock and plenty of seawall on this double lot home for other water toys as well.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
710 FOX STREET
710 Fox Street, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1130 sqft
PEACOCK PARADISE! - VACATION RENTAL CLOSE TO BAY AND BEACH. Lovely turnkey furnished 3-bedroom / 2-bath single family home in the desirable historic "Village" of Longboat Key.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5260 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
5260 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1453 sqft
BANYAN BAY CLUB - - A BEACH TO BAY COMMUNITY. Welcome to Paradise! at the Banyan Bay Club. This condominium complex is conveniently located mid-island offering the best BEACH and BAY access.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
6020 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
6020 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1716 sqft
BAYSIDE WATERFRONT HOME WITH DOCK AND CLOSE TO BEACH. Three-bedroom / 2-bath home is situated on about a half of acre of lush waterfront property dirertly overlooking Sarasota Bay. Very private and ideal location and boater’s dream.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3660 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
3660 Gulf of Mexico Dr, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,250
1284 sqft
SEASONAL LUXURIOUS BAYSIDE CONDO RENTAL. Enjoy panoramic views of Sarasota Bay and beautiful sunrise from your lanai and living room in this third floor location. Updated kitchen and baths, open floorplan and enclosed lanai.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Longboat Key, the median rent is $1,407 for a studio, $1,513 for a 1-bedroom, $1,944 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,668 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Longboat Key, check out our monthly Longboat Key Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Longboat Key area include Florida Southern College, Ringling College of Art and Design, Suncoast Technical College, University of South Florida-Main Campus, and Altierus Career College-Tampa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Longboat Key from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.
