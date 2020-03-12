750 N TAMIAMI TRAIL

Amenities

Gorgeous upscale condo in DOWNTOWN SARASOTA available for short term stays, three month minimum. Designer furnishings for the guests and wood floors in the main living area and carpet in the bedrooms. Comfortable living room furnishings all coordinated perfectly with high views looking east over Sarasota and the surrounding area, perfect to see the sunrise from the balcony. Enjoy all that the Renaissance has to offer, first class gym, pool and hot tub, meeting rooms, private exercise facility, massage rooms, entertaining spaces and a barbeque poolside for use. 24 hour security in this gorgeous building situated in the Sarasota Arts District, just a short distance from downtown and all that it has to offer. This unit is booked for Season.