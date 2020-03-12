All apartments in Sarasota
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:21 AM

750 N TAMIAMI TRAIL

750 Tamiami Trail · (941) 953-6000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

750 Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34236
Rosemary District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 916 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Gorgeous upscale condo in DOWNTOWN SARASOTA available for short term stays, three month minimum. Designer furnishings for the guests and wood floors in the main living area and carpet in the bedrooms. Comfortable living room furnishings all coordinated perfectly with high views looking east over Sarasota and the surrounding area, perfect to see the sunrise from the balcony. Enjoy all that the Renaissance has to offer, first class gym, pool and hot tub, meeting rooms, private exercise facility, massage rooms, entertaining spaces and a barbeque poolside for use. 24 hour security in this gorgeous building situated in the Sarasota Arts District, just a short distance from downtown and all that it has to offer. This unit is booked for Season.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 N TAMIAMI TRAIL have any available units?
750 N TAMIAMI TRAIL has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 750 N TAMIAMI TRAIL have?
Some of 750 N TAMIAMI TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 N TAMIAMI TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
750 N TAMIAMI TRAIL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 N TAMIAMI TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 750 N TAMIAMI TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 750 N TAMIAMI TRAIL offer parking?
No, 750 N TAMIAMI TRAIL does not offer parking.
Does 750 N TAMIAMI TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 750 N TAMIAMI TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 N TAMIAMI TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 750 N TAMIAMI TRAIL has a pool.
Does 750 N TAMIAMI TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 750 N TAMIAMI TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 750 N TAMIAMI TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 750 N TAMIAMI TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
