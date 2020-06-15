All apartments in Sarasota
Sarasota, FL
567 Bird Key Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:29 AM

567 Bird Key Drive

567 Bird Key Drive · (941) 328-8999
Sarasota
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
Location

567 Bird Key Drive, Sarasota, FL 34236
Bird Key

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 567 Bird Key Drive · Avail. now

$6,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2414 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

SEASONAL OR SHORT TERM -BIRD KEY- POOL HOME - Bird Key is an island in Sarasota Bay, south of the Ringling Causeway, between mainland Sarasota and St Armand's Key. This 250 acres is one of the most desirable residential areas on Florida's West Coast. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath pool home has been recently renovated with new tile flooring, a new kitchen featuring solid wooden cabinetry topped with slab granite counters and new stainless steel appliances. The great room is an expansive and light filled delight which opens to a family area/den with wood burning, coral faced fireplace. Both bathrooms have been fully renovated, as well, with granite topped vanities, and newly tiled showers. Natural light fills this home from the bank of sliders leading to the large lanai and salt water, heated pool. All bedrooms are large and well equipped. This home has all new furnishings and bedding too. 90-DAY MINIMUM The owner may accept a small dog. No cats as owner is allergic. This property will be available for rent beginning April 2020. Seasonal rate is $6800 (December thru April); off season is $4500. Now leased Jan thru March 2021.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3189408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 567 Bird Key Drive have any available units?
567 Bird Key Drive has a unit available for $6,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 567 Bird Key Drive have?
Some of 567 Bird Key Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 567 Bird Key Drive currently offering any rent specials?
567 Bird Key Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 567 Bird Key Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 567 Bird Key Drive is pet friendly.
Does 567 Bird Key Drive offer parking?
No, 567 Bird Key Drive does not offer parking.
Does 567 Bird Key Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 567 Bird Key Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 567 Bird Key Drive have a pool?
Yes, 567 Bird Key Drive has a pool.
Does 567 Bird Key Drive have accessible units?
No, 567 Bird Key Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 567 Bird Key Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 567 Bird Key Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
