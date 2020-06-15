567 Bird Key Drive

Amenities

SEASONAL OR SHORT TERM -BIRD KEY- POOL HOME - Bird Key is an island in Sarasota Bay, south of the Ringling Causeway, between mainland Sarasota and St Armand's Key. This 250 acres is one of the most desirable residential areas on Florida's West Coast. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath pool home has been recently renovated with new tile flooring, a new kitchen featuring solid wooden cabinetry topped with slab granite counters and new stainless steel appliances. The great room is an expansive and light filled delight which opens to a family area/den with wood burning, coral faced fireplace. Both bathrooms have been fully renovated, as well, with granite topped vanities, and newly tiled showers. Natural light fills this home from the bank of sliders leading to the large lanai and salt water, heated pool. All bedrooms are large and well equipped. This home has all new furnishings and bedding too. 90-DAY MINIMUM The owner may accept a small dog. No cats as owner is allergic. This property will be available for rent beginning April 2020. Seasonal rate is $6800 (December thru April); off season is $4500. Now leased Jan thru March 2021.



No Cats Allowed



