522 GOLDEN GATE PT

1 bedroom 1 bath condo with Water views located at Pier 550 on beautiful Golden Gate Point. Great Sarasota Bay, Marina Jack and downtown views! Tile floors and extra built-in storage. Enjoy views from the balcony or relax at the bay front community pool. Laundry facility on site. nEW BATHROOM TUB AND SHOWER. If you love the water, the beach, fishing and downtown living, this is the place for you. Fish from the dock only steps from your front door, get your daily exercise by walking the John Ringling Causeway, only 1 mile to St. Armand's or walk 4 blocks to downtown Sarasota and Marina Jacks to enjoy restaurants, shopping, and the arts. SEASONAL RENTED NOVEMBER 1,2019 THROUGH MARCH 30, 2020. $3500 AVAILABLE OFF SEASON AUGUST 1 THROUGH OCTOBER 30, 2020 $2200 PER MONTH.