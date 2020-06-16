All apartments in Sarasota
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:12 AM

522 GOLDEN GATE PT

522 Golden Gate Point · (941) 809-5044
Location

522 Golden Gate Point, Sarasota, FL 34236
Golden Gate Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 563 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
1 bedroom 1 bath condo with Water views located at Pier 550 on beautiful Golden Gate Point. Great Sarasota Bay, Marina Jack and downtown views! Tile floors and extra built-in storage. Enjoy views from the balcony or relax at the bay front community pool. Laundry facility on site. nEW BATHROOM TUB AND SHOWER. If you love the water, the beach, fishing and downtown living, this is the place for you. Fish from the dock only steps from your front door, get your daily exercise by walking the John Ringling Causeway, only 1 mile to St. Armand's or walk 4 blocks to downtown Sarasota and Marina Jacks to enjoy restaurants, shopping, and the arts. SEASONAL RENTED NOVEMBER 1,2019 THROUGH MARCH 30, 2020. $3500 AVAILABLE OFF SEASON AUGUST 1 THROUGH OCTOBER 30, 2020 $2200 PER MONTH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 GOLDEN GATE PT have any available units?
522 GOLDEN GATE PT has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 522 GOLDEN GATE PT have?
Some of 522 GOLDEN GATE PT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 GOLDEN GATE PT currently offering any rent specials?
522 GOLDEN GATE PT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 GOLDEN GATE PT pet-friendly?
No, 522 GOLDEN GATE PT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 522 GOLDEN GATE PT offer parking?
No, 522 GOLDEN GATE PT does not offer parking.
Does 522 GOLDEN GATE PT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 GOLDEN GATE PT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 GOLDEN GATE PT have a pool?
Yes, 522 GOLDEN GATE PT has a pool.
Does 522 GOLDEN GATE PT have accessible units?
No, 522 GOLDEN GATE PT does not have accessible units.
Does 522 GOLDEN GATE PT have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 GOLDEN GATE PT does not have units with dishwashers.
