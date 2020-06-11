All apartments in Sarasota
Last updated June 8 2020 at 1:07 AM

5080 BARRINGTON CIRCLE

5080 Barrington Circle · (941) 730-1459
Location

5080 Barrington Circle, Sarasota, FL 34234

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3102 · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1420 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Barrington Woods 3/2 Villa with a 1 car carport. This spacious, clean and charming unit provides vinyl plank flooring in living and bedrooms, new A/C installed in 2016 and ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms. No carpet. The kitchen is large and includes a kitchen nook for casual dining or entertaining. Florida Room is tiled, under air and fully enclosed for comfortable enjoyment any day of the year. The pool is just a short walk away and the community provides mature landscaping and great location with easy access to lots of dining and shopping choices. Only 3.5 miles to downtown Sarasota. First, last and security is required for move in. Good credit/background required 680+. No evictions or felonies or personal guarantors. No trucks with signage or motorcycles. NO SMOKING or VAPING PERMITTED anywhere on property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5080 BARRINGTON CIRCLE have any available units?
5080 BARRINGTON CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 5080 BARRINGTON CIRCLE have?
Some of 5080 BARRINGTON CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5080 BARRINGTON CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
5080 BARRINGTON CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5080 BARRINGTON CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 5080 BARRINGTON CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 5080 BARRINGTON CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 5080 BARRINGTON CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 5080 BARRINGTON CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5080 BARRINGTON CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5080 BARRINGTON CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 5080 BARRINGTON CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 5080 BARRINGTON CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 5080 BARRINGTON CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 5080 BARRINGTON CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5080 BARRINGTON CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
