5080 BARRINGTON CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool

Barrington Woods 3/2 Villa with a 1 car carport. This spacious, clean and charming unit provides vinyl plank flooring in living and bedrooms, new A/C installed in 2016 and ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms. No carpet. The kitchen is large and includes a kitchen nook for casual dining or entertaining. Florida Room is tiled, under air and fully enclosed for comfortable enjoyment any day of the year. The pool is just a short walk away and the community provides mature landscaping and great location with easy access to lots of dining and shopping choices. Only 3.5 miles to downtown Sarasota. First, last and security is required for move in. Good credit/background required 680+. No evictions or felonies or personal guarantors. No trucks with signage or motorcycles. NO SMOKING or VAPING PERMITTED anywhere on property.