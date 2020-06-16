Amenities

50 Central Ave. #14B Available 11/01/19 Seasonal 2/2 condo in premier building, with water view, in heart of downtown Sarasota! - SEASONAL/SHORT TERM THE PLAZA at FIVE POINTS residences means elegance and sophistication. The floor plan for this unit is one of the most desirable in the building showcasing incredible views of the Gulf of Mexico and bay front. This finely upgraded unit boasts an open floor plan with two large bedrooms and an office, set off by hardwood flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with solid wood cabinetry, crown molding and chair rails, custom lighting, custom closet organizers, electric "light out" blinds and designer furnishings. You'll be well rested sleeping on a Tempurpedic adjustable king bed in master bedroom. Entertain on the largest lanai in the building (29 X 10 feet). Living here you will enjoy 24 hour concierge with friendly, helpful staff, valet parking, top notch fitness center, heated pool and spa overlooking the city with out door grilling and dining options, club room with full catering kitchen, social room and guest suite availability. Two car garage parking is included. This building is in the very heart of downtown Sarasota and you can walk to where you want to be-you won't need your car. Starbucks is on the corner, Whole foods is a one minute walk, Sarasota Opera is 1/2 block, Main Sarasota Library just outside your door as well as fine dining, theater venue's and fun shops. This unit, building and the views are a feast for the senses. Call for your next vacation now!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5121825)