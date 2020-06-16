All apartments in Sarasota
50 Central Ave. #14B
Last updated August 28 2019 at 12:28 PM

50 Central Ave. #14B

50 Central Ave · (941) 328-8999
Location

50 Central Ave, Sarasota, FL 34236
Main Street Merchants

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 50 Central Ave. #14B · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1671 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
media room
valet service
50 Central Ave. #14B Available 11/01/19 Seasonal 2/2 condo in premier building, with water view, in heart of downtown Sarasota! - SEASONAL/SHORT TERM THE PLAZA at FIVE POINTS residences means elegance and sophistication. The floor plan for this unit is one of the most desirable in the building showcasing incredible views of the Gulf of Mexico and bay front. This finely upgraded unit boasts an open floor plan with two large bedrooms and an office, set off by hardwood flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with solid wood cabinetry, crown molding and chair rails, custom lighting, custom closet organizers, electric "light out" blinds and designer furnishings. You'll be well rested sleeping on a Tempurpedic adjustable king bed in master bedroom. Entertain on the largest lanai in the building (29 X 10 feet). Living here you will enjoy 24 hour concierge with friendly, helpful staff, valet parking, top notch fitness center, heated pool and spa overlooking the city with out door grilling and dining options, club room with full catering kitchen, social room and guest suite availability. Two car garage parking is included. This building is in the very heart of downtown Sarasota and you can walk to where you want to be-you won't need your car. Starbucks is on the corner, Whole foods is a one minute walk, Sarasota Opera is 1/2 block, Main Sarasota Library just outside your door as well as fine dining, theater venue's and fun shops. This unit, building and the views are a feast for the senses. Call for your next vacation now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5121825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Central Ave. #14B have any available units?
50 Central Ave. #14B has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 Central Ave. #14B have?
Some of 50 Central Ave. #14B's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Central Ave. #14B currently offering any rent specials?
50 Central Ave. #14B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Central Ave. #14B pet-friendly?
No, 50 Central Ave. #14B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 50 Central Ave. #14B offer parking?
Yes, 50 Central Ave. #14B does offer parking.
Does 50 Central Ave. #14B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Central Ave. #14B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Central Ave. #14B have a pool?
Yes, 50 Central Ave. #14B has a pool.
Does 50 Central Ave. #14B have accessible units?
No, 50 Central Ave. #14B does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Central Ave. #14B have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 Central Ave. #14B does not have units with dishwashers.
