Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:17 AM

403 N OSPREY AVENUE

403 North Osprey Avenue · (941) 448-4872
Location

403 North Osprey Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34236
Gillespie Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1173 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CHARMING DOWNTOWN COTTAGE ** STEPS TO GILLESPIE PARK ** TURNKEY FURNISHED ** UTILITIES INCLUDED ** This lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bath is perfect for the smaller family or professional looking for a lifestyle of convenience and excitement. Walk your pets thru the expansive grounds of Gillespie Park.. Catch a quick dinner on Main St.. Watch striking sunsets off the Ringling Bridge.. Step onto the sand of Lido beach in minutes from the house.. There is no better life, than living in one of the most popular small cities in the country. This adorable home has been tastefully updated with modern finishes to compliment the minimalist old Florida construction of wood, stone and natural materials. Beautiful hardwood flooring flows throughout the interior, with a sleek Euro kitchen consisting of frameless espresso cabinets, top of the line SS appliances and granite countertops. All of the furnishings have been maintained meticulously and ready for its new owner. You will fall in love with the large deck off the back of the property that faces west. City views, casted shadows from soaring trees, tropical palms, gorgeous sunsets and entertaining guests are all perks of living here ** ASK ABOUT POTENTIAL FOR RENTING THIS HOME UNFURISHED **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 N OSPREY AVENUE have any available units?
403 N OSPREY AVENUE has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 403 N OSPREY AVENUE have?
Some of 403 N OSPREY AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 N OSPREY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
403 N OSPREY AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 N OSPREY AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 403 N OSPREY AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 403 N OSPREY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 403 N OSPREY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 403 N OSPREY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 N OSPREY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 N OSPREY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 403 N OSPREY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 403 N OSPREY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 403 N OSPREY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 403 N OSPREY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 N OSPREY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
