403 N OSPREY AVENUE

CHARMING DOWNTOWN COTTAGE ** STEPS TO GILLESPIE PARK ** TURNKEY FURNISHED ** UTILITIES INCLUDED ** This lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bath is perfect for the smaller family or professional looking for a lifestyle of convenience and excitement. Walk your pets thru the expansive grounds of Gillespie Park.. Catch a quick dinner on Main St.. Watch striking sunsets off the Ringling Bridge.. Step onto the sand of Lido beach in minutes from the house.. There is no better life, than living in one of the most popular small cities in the country. This adorable home has been tastefully updated with modern finishes to compliment the minimalist old Florida construction of wood, stone and natural materials. Beautiful hardwood flooring flows throughout the interior, with a sleek Euro kitchen consisting of frameless espresso cabinets, top of the line SS appliances and granite countertops. All of the furnishings have been maintained meticulously and ready for its new owner. You will fall in love with the large deck off the back of the property that faces west. City views, casted shadows from soaring trees, tropical palms, gorgeous sunsets and entertaining guests are all perks of living here ** ASK ABOUT POTENTIAL FOR RENTING THIS HOME UNFURISHED **