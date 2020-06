Amenities

West of the Trail and down the street from Siesta Key! This condo is centrally located to Siesta Key, dinning, shopping and community mall. This completely renovated condo is warm and inviting. This is a second floor condo, two small flights of steps.There is a lanai/balcony in front over looking the surrounding homes in this beautiful residential neighborhood, with a front lawn and nice landscaping. New kitchen, wood floors throughout new bathrooms. Great neighborhood ! Great condo!