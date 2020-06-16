All apartments in Sarasota
3544 SAN REMO TERRACE

3544 San Remo Terrace · (941) 404-4737
Location

3544 San Remo Terrace, Sarasota, FL 34239
San Remo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 7 Bath · 6710 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
wine room
Lake Tahoe came to Sarasota Bay in 2009…and they built a house together. This spectacular, custom-designed home offers 2 full Master Suites, each with their own private terrace, and 3 guest suites for visiting family or friends. Pulling in to your over-sized two-car garage, you proudly view your custom front façade stonework. The warm ambiance of your new home awaits you as you unwind and pull a bottle of your favorite wine from your 1,000-bottle wine room. You let her breathe while you embrace the setting sun over Sarasota Bay. You hear your favorite song lightly playing via your 17 audio zones SmartHome System and pull a steak out of your Viking Refrigerator. The wine is ready. You pour yourself a glass and walk out onto your terrace, a fine filet waiting to be expertly crafted at your Alfresco kitchen overlooking your custom designed pool/spa area. After dinner, it is time to unwind a bit more as you enjoy a relaxing spa on the upper terrace before heading to bed and enjoying your favorite book as the last glowing timbers of a setting sun disappear. Awakening, you decide to enjoy your coffee/tea on your rooftop deck, watching the sunrise with 360-degree panoramic views of Sarasota, just taking it all in before heading down to breakfast. A boating weekend is just a few days away, where you find yourself just minutes to Big Pass and the gulf beaches. Life is good. Home can be leased furnished upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3544 SAN REMO TERRACE have any available units?
3544 SAN REMO TERRACE has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 3544 SAN REMO TERRACE have?
Some of 3544 SAN REMO TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3544 SAN REMO TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
3544 SAN REMO TERRACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3544 SAN REMO TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 3544 SAN REMO TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 3544 SAN REMO TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 3544 SAN REMO TERRACE does offer parking.
Does 3544 SAN REMO TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3544 SAN REMO TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3544 SAN REMO TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 3544 SAN REMO TERRACE has a pool.
Does 3544 SAN REMO TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 3544 SAN REMO TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3544 SAN REMO TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3544 SAN REMO TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
