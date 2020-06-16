3544 SAN REMO TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage guest suite hot tub wine room

Lake Tahoe came to Sarasota Bay in 2009…and they built a house together. This spectacular, custom-designed home offers 2 full Master Suites, each with their own private terrace, and 3 guest suites for visiting family or friends. Pulling in to your over-sized two-car garage, you proudly view your custom front façade stonework. The warm ambiance of your new home awaits you as you unwind and pull a bottle of your favorite wine from your 1,000-bottle wine room. You let her breathe while you embrace the setting sun over Sarasota Bay. You hear your favorite song lightly playing via your 17 audio zones SmartHome System and pull a steak out of your Viking Refrigerator. The wine is ready. You pour yourself a glass and walk out onto your terrace, a fine filet waiting to be expertly crafted at your Alfresco kitchen overlooking your custom designed pool/spa area. After dinner, it is time to unwind a bit more as you enjoy a relaxing spa on the upper terrace before heading to bed and enjoying your favorite book as the last glowing timbers of a setting sun disappear. Awakening, you decide to enjoy your coffee/tea on your rooftop deck, watching the sunrise with 360-degree panoramic views of Sarasota, just taking it all in before heading down to breakfast. A boating weekend is just a few days away, where you find yourself just minutes to Big Pass and the gulf beaches. Life is good. Home can be leased furnished upon request.