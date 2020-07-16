All apartments in Sarasota
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:41 PM

3430 TALLYWOOD LANE

3430 Tallywood Lane · (941) 320-8609
Location

3430 Tallywood Lane, Sarasota, FL 34237

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7155 · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1310 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
gym
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
guest parking
Wonderful 55 + Community. Attention to detail is shown in this fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath Villa. With over 1,300 sq. ft. and raised ceilings, this has an open, airy feel to it. Nicely decorated and everything is there to take care of you. Relax in the screened Lanai overlooking a lush green area. 1 assigned covered carport space including a storage closet. When friends arrive, there is plenty of open guest parking. The community center offers a large gathering room, fitness room, library and kitchen. This community has many mature trees perfect for walking around. When you need to explore Sarasota, this is a great location. Just minutes to Downtown Sarasota, I-75 for adventures to Tampa or Naples, easy drive to St. Armands Circle, Lido Beach, Long Boat Key, and our World Famous Siesta Key. Publix is less than a mile away. University Parkway is right up the road with loads of restaurants, shopping and the UTC Mall. Plus the Baltimore Orioles play spring training games at Ed Smith Stadium about 2 miles away. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3430 TALLYWOOD LANE have any available units?
3430 TALLYWOOD LANE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 3430 TALLYWOOD LANE have?
Some of 3430 TALLYWOOD LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3430 TALLYWOOD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3430 TALLYWOOD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3430 TALLYWOOD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3430 TALLYWOOD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 3430 TALLYWOOD LANE offer parking?
Yes, 3430 TALLYWOOD LANE offers parking.
Does 3430 TALLYWOOD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3430 TALLYWOOD LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3430 TALLYWOOD LANE have a pool?
No, 3430 TALLYWOOD LANE does not have a pool.
Does 3430 TALLYWOOD LANE have accessible units?
No, 3430 TALLYWOOD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3430 TALLYWOOD LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3430 TALLYWOOD LANE has units with dishwashers.
