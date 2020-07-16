3430 TALLYWOOD LANE

Amenities

Wonderful 55 + Community. Attention to detail is shown in this fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath Villa. With over 1,300 sq. ft. and raised ceilings, this has an open, airy feel to it. Nicely decorated and everything is there to take care of you. Relax in the screened Lanai overlooking a lush green area. 1 assigned covered carport space including a storage closet. When friends arrive, there is plenty of open guest parking. The community center offers a large gathering room, fitness room, library and kitchen. This community has many mature trees perfect for walking around. When you need to explore Sarasota, this is a great location. Just minutes to Downtown Sarasota, I-75 for adventures to Tampa or Naples, easy drive to St. Armands Circle, Lido Beach, Long Boat Key, and our World Famous Siesta Key. Publix is less than a mile away. University Parkway is right up the road with loads of restaurants, shopping and the UTC Mall. Plus the Baltimore Orioles play spring training games at Ed Smith Stadium about 2 miles away. Sorry, no pets.