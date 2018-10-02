325 GOLDEN GATE POINT

Amenities

Unfurnished rental condo available in the sought after area of Golden Gate Point. This ground floor very clean two bedroom, one bathroom, unit has laminate floors through out, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, breakfast bar and a screened front porch. The unit comes with a small storage locker and one assigned parking spot. Community laundry in close proximity to the unit. Golden Gate Point is minutes from downtown Sarasota, St. Armand's Circle, Lido Key beach, shopping, theaters, restaurants and more. Schedule a showing today as this will not last long.