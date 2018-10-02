All apartments in Sarasota
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:16 PM

325 GOLDEN GATE POINT

325 Golden Gate Point · (941) 587-5667
Location

325 Golden Gate Point, Sarasota, FL 34236
Golden Gate Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 716 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Unfurnished rental condo available in the sought after area of Golden Gate Point. This ground floor very clean two bedroom, one bathroom, unit has laminate floors through out, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, breakfast bar and a screened front porch. The unit comes with a small storage locker and one assigned parking spot. Community laundry in close proximity to the unit. Golden Gate Point is minutes from downtown Sarasota, St. Armand's Circle, Lido Key beach, shopping, theaters, restaurants and more. Schedule a showing today as this will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 GOLDEN GATE POINT have any available units?
325 GOLDEN GATE POINT has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 GOLDEN GATE POINT have?
Some of 325 GOLDEN GATE POINT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 GOLDEN GATE POINT currently offering any rent specials?
325 GOLDEN GATE POINT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 GOLDEN GATE POINT pet-friendly?
No, 325 GOLDEN GATE POINT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 325 GOLDEN GATE POINT offer parking?
Yes, 325 GOLDEN GATE POINT does offer parking.
Does 325 GOLDEN GATE POINT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 GOLDEN GATE POINT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 GOLDEN GATE POINT have a pool?
No, 325 GOLDEN GATE POINT does not have a pool.
Does 325 GOLDEN GATE POINT have accessible units?
No, 325 GOLDEN GATE POINT does not have accessible units.
Does 325 GOLDEN GATE POINT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 GOLDEN GATE POINT has units with dishwashers.
