2760 COCONUT BAY LANE

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym playground pool pool table bbq/grill sauna tennis court

Great annual rental opportunity in Sarasota. Well maintained 1 bed, 1 bath apartment more than 700 sqft with large walk-in closet and gorgeous kitchen. Sarasota Palms is the gated community located less than two miles from Main Street in Sarasota. Live in a beautiful place and enjoy a lot of amenities: newly renovated clubhouse with fitness, sauna, billiard and entertainment rooms, spacious community pool with barbecue area, two tennis courts, and playground. Two pets allowed, and one of them can be a dog up to 45lb. Landscape patterns, nicely-looking buildings, and luxury furniture hallways will make an incredible impression from the first visit.