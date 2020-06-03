All apartments in Sarasota
2760 COCONUT BAY LANE

2760 Coconut Bay Ln · (941) 320-1243
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2760 Coconut Bay Ln, Sarasota, FL 34237

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit K-2 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
sauna
tennis court
Great annual rental opportunity in Sarasota. Well maintained 1 bed, 1 bath apartment more than 700 sqft with large walk-in closet and gorgeous kitchen. Sarasota Palms is the gated community located less than two miles from Main Street in Sarasota. Live in a beautiful place and enjoy a lot of amenities: newly renovated clubhouse with fitness, sauna, billiard and entertainment rooms, spacious community pool with barbecue area, two tennis courts, and playground. Two pets allowed, and one of them can be a dog up to 45lb. Landscape patterns, nicely-looking buildings, and luxury furniture hallways will make an incredible impression from the first visit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2760 COCONUT BAY LANE have any available units?
2760 COCONUT BAY LANE has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 2760 COCONUT BAY LANE have?
Some of 2760 COCONUT BAY LANE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2760 COCONUT BAY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2760 COCONUT BAY LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2760 COCONUT BAY LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2760 COCONUT BAY LANE is pet friendly.
Does 2760 COCONUT BAY LANE offer parking?
No, 2760 COCONUT BAY LANE does not offer parking.
Does 2760 COCONUT BAY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2760 COCONUT BAY LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2760 COCONUT BAY LANE have a pool?
Yes, 2760 COCONUT BAY LANE has a pool.
Does 2760 COCONUT BAY LANE have accessible units?
No, 2760 COCONUT BAY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2760 COCONUT BAY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2760 COCONUT BAY LANE has units with dishwashers.
