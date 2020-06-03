2760 COCONUT BAY LANE

Amenities
Great annual rental opportunity in Sarasota. Well maintained 1 bed, 1 bath apartment more than 700 sqft with large walk-in closet and gorgeous kitchen. Sarasota Palms is the gated community located less than two miles from Main Street in Sarasota. Live in a beautiful place and enjoy a lot of amenities: newly renovated clubhouse with fitness, sauna, billiard and entertainment rooms, spacious community pool with barbecue area, two tennis courts, and playground. Two pets allowed, and one of them can be a dog up to 45lb. Landscape patterns, nicely-looking buildings, and luxury furniture hallways will make an incredible impression from the first visit.