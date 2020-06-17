2740 Coconut Bay Ln Unit 2C

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill internet access media room tennis court volleyball court

Live in luxury in this one bedroom, one bath condo located in the gated community of Sarasota Palms! This condo has a spacious kitchen fit for a chef with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, lots of cabinet space, crown molding, ceiling fans and walk in closet. Make yourself at home in the cozy bedroom with plush carpet, and large closet with built-in shelving for extra storage space! Open the sliding glass doors in the living room to enjoy the gentle breeze from the screened in lanai. Appliances include: refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave and combination washer/dryer. One pet permitted up to 45 lbs. WiFi, trash and pest control included for you convenience. Don't let this outstanding opportunity pass you by - call to schedule your showing today!



Come home to a place where you can relax in luxury with all the finer comforts that Sarasota Palms has to offer including a large, beautiful pool, exceptional clubhouse with fitness center, business center, card room and theater room. Sand volleyball and barbecue grills make this fantastic property complete. Sarasota Palms is conveniently located off Tuttle, just north of Fruitville and is minutes away from Downtown Sarasota and Sarasota Bay. Live in the heart of Sarasota, schedule your showing today!



Qualifications: We run a complete background check that includes credit, criminal, income verification, prior landlord and eviction history. In terms of credit, we look at the entire picture as opposed to just the credit score, but in general, we do require a score over 550.

Please call 941.300.1941 for more information.

This property is professionally managed by Ryntal, LLC.



