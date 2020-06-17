All apartments in Sarasota
2740 Coconut Bay Ln Unit 2C
2740 Coconut Bay Ln Unit 2C

2740 Coconut Bay Ln · (941) 343-4526
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2740 Coconut Bay Ln, Sarasota, FL 34237

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
Live in luxury in this one bedroom, one bath condo located in the gated community of Sarasota Palms! This condo has a spacious kitchen fit for a chef with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, lots of cabinet space, crown molding, ceiling fans and walk in closet. Make yourself at home in the cozy bedroom with plush carpet, and large closet with built-in shelving for extra storage space! Open the sliding glass doors in the living room to enjoy the gentle breeze from the screened in lanai. Appliances include: refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave and combination washer/dryer. One pet permitted up to 45 lbs. WiFi, trash and pest control included for you convenience. Don't let this outstanding opportunity pass you by - call to schedule your showing today!

Come home to a place where you can relax in luxury with all the finer comforts that Sarasota Palms has to offer including a large, beautiful pool, exceptional clubhouse with fitness center, business center, card room and theater room. Sand volleyball and barbecue grills make this fantastic property complete. Sarasota Palms is conveniently located off Tuttle, just north of Fruitville and is minutes away from Downtown Sarasota and Sarasota Bay. Live in the heart of Sarasota, schedule your showing today!

Qualifications: We run a complete background check that includes credit, criminal, income verification, prior landlord and eviction history. In terms of credit, we look at the entire picture as opposed to just the credit score, but in general, we do require a score over 550.
Please call 941.300.1941 for more information.
This property is professionally managed by Ryntal, LLC.

Are you a Property Owner looking for Management Services? We can help!! We are a leader in Sarasota and Manatee Counties in Residential and small commercial property management services. For more info, please call 941.343.4526.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2740 Coconut Bay Ln Unit 2C have any available units?
2740 Coconut Bay Ln Unit 2C has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 2740 Coconut Bay Ln Unit 2C have?
Some of 2740 Coconut Bay Ln Unit 2C's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2740 Coconut Bay Ln Unit 2C currently offering any rent specials?
2740 Coconut Bay Ln Unit 2C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2740 Coconut Bay Ln Unit 2C pet-friendly?
No, 2740 Coconut Bay Ln Unit 2C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 2740 Coconut Bay Ln Unit 2C offer parking?
Yes, 2740 Coconut Bay Ln Unit 2C does offer parking.
Does 2740 Coconut Bay Ln Unit 2C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2740 Coconut Bay Ln Unit 2C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2740 Coconut Bay Ln Unit 2C have a pool?
Yes, 2740 Coconut Bay Ln Unit 2C has a pool.
Does 2740 Coconut Bay Ln Unit 2C have accessible units?
No, 2740 Coconut Bay Ln Unit 2C does not have accessible units.
Does 2740 Coconut Bay Ln Unit 2C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2740 Coconut Bay Ln Unit 2C has units with dishwashers.
