2304 N ORANGE AVENUE

Located on N. Orange Avenue just minutes from downtown Sarasota, Sarasota Military Academy and Booker High.This gorgeous, large 3 BR 2 BA home with open split-floor plan has been extensively updated including ceramic tile throughout, new paint inside out, new roof, and many nice finishing touches. This house features a suite-layout master bedroom, a nice size dining area off the kitchen, and a large 2 car garage. Located on a huge corner lot, the property is fenced in. A large patio deck has been enclosed with windows (can be opened) for an extended outdoor living area. The house is wheel-chair accessible with ramps and handle-bars.Background check will be performed, $25 application fee applies per adult occupant applies. This house is absolutely gorgeous and will rent quickly! Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance.