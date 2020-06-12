All apartments in Sarasota
2304 N ORANGE AVENUE

2304 North Orange Avenue · (941) 704-8993
Location

2304 North Orange Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34234

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1236 sqft

Amenities

Located on N. Orange Avenue just minutes from downtown Sarasota, Sarasota Military Academy and Booker High.This gorgeous, large 3 BR 2 BA home with open split-floor plan has been extensively updated including ceramic tile throughout, new paint inside out, new roof, and many nice finishing touches. This house features a suite-layout master bedroom, a nice size dining area off the kitchen, and a large 2 car garage. Located on a huge corner lot, the property is fenced in. A large patio deck has been enclosed with windows (can be opened) for an extended outdoor living area. The house is wheel-chair accessible with ramps and handle-bars.Background check will be performed, $25 application fee applies per adult occupant applies. This house is absolutely gorgeous and will rent quickly! Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2304 N ORANGE AVENUE have any available units?
2304 N ORANGE AVENUE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 2304 N ORANGE AVENUE have?
Some of 2304 N ORANGE AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2304 N ORANGE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2304 N ORANGE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 N ORANGE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2304 N ORANGE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 2304 N ORANGE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2304 N ORANGE AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 2304 N ORANGE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2304 N ORANGE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 N ORANGE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2304 N ORANGE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2304 N ORANGE AVENUE have accessible units?
Yes, 2304 N ORANGE AVENUE has accessible units.
Does 2304 N ORANGE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2304 N ORANGE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
