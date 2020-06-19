All apartments in Sarasota
Sarasota, FL
2278 Tamisola St
Last updated May 6 2020 at 7:24 AM

2278 Tamisola St

2278 Tami Sola Street · (941) 343-4526
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2278 Tami Sola Street, Sarasota, FL 34237
Alta Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2222 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
If you're looking to live the good life in downtown Sarasota then this two-story contemporary home is a must see! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features stunning elements of luxury and high design throughout. With gorgeous granite counter tops, dark solid wood cabinets, built-in wine racks, recessed lighting and upgraded stainless steel, Energy Star appliances, the kitchen truly is a chef's dream! A breakfast bar joins the kitchen to the great room style living/dining area with an adjacent dining room . The open layout is ideal for hosting guests and entertaining! The first floor is completed with two well sized bedrooms, an impressively upgraded guest bath, built-in desk and attached 2 car garage. Upstairs awaits your private master retreat! The master bedroom features its own sitting area, walk-in closet with custom storage, and enough space for a king bed plus nightstands. The en suite bath feels more like an opulent spa, boasting dual sinks, a Hydro tub and luxurious walk-in shower. A second floor bonus area is the perfect place for a home office or an additional sitting area. The neutral paint and flooring are sure to compliment any decor, plus there are volume ceilings with upgraded lighting and fans throughout. Take advantage of Florida's endless summer by relaxing or cooking out on the large paver patio. The fenced back yard with lush native landscaping creates your own little outdoor oasis. Don't worry, lawn care is included. Pets considered, but no dangerous breeds.

This home is ideally located less than 2 miles away from the cultural hub of downtown Sarasota. You're only minutes away from experiencing Sarasota's fine arts, live music, opera, theaters, festivals and countless shopping and dining options. This home is districted for great schools and is walking distance to Sarasota High School! Take a leisurely stroll to Marie Selby Botanical Gardens or along the water to Bayfront Park. Beach lovers are sure to enjoy the close proximity to Siesta Key's top-rated white sand beaches and picture perfect sunsets. This enviable home will rent quickly, call to schedule your showing today!

Qualifications: We run a complete background check that includes credit, criminal, income verification, prior landlord and eviction history. In terms of credit, we look at the entire picture as opposed to just the credit score, but in general, we do require a score over 550.
Please call 941.300.1941 for more information.
This property is professionally managed by Ryntal, LLC.

Are you a Property Owner looking for Management Services? We can help!! We are a leader in Sarasota and Manatee Counties in Residential and small commercial property management services. For more info, please call 941.343.4526.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2278 Tamisola St have any available units?
2278 Tamisola St has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 2278 Tamisola St have?
Some of 2278 Tamisola St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2278 Tamisola St currently offering any rent specials?
2278 Tamisola St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2278 Tamisola St pet-friendly?
No, 2278 Tamisola St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 2278 Tamisola St offer parking?
Yes, 2278 Tamisola St does offer parking.
Does 2278 Tamisola St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2278 Tamisola St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2278 Tamisola St have a pool?
No, 2278 Tamisola St does not have a pool.
Does 2278 Tamisola St have accessible units?
No, 2278 Tamisola St does not have accessible units.
Does 2278 Tamisola St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2278 Tamisola St has units with dishwashers.
