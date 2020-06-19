2278 Tamisola St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub media room

If you're looking to live the good life in downtown Sarasota then this two-story contemporary home is a must see! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features stunning elements of luxury and high design throughout. With gorgeous granite counter tops, dark solid wood cabinets, built-in wine racks, recessed lighting and upgraded stainless steel, Energy Star appliances, the kitchen truly is a chef's dream! A breakfast bar joins the kitchen to the great room style living/dining area with an adjacent dining room . The open layout is ideal for hosting guests and entertaining! The first floor is completed with two well sized bedrooms, an impressively upgraded guest bath, built-in desk and attached 2 car garage. Upstairs awaits your private master retreat! The master bedroom features its own sitting area, walk-in closet with custom storage, and enough space for a king bed plus nightstands. The en suite bath feels more like an opulent spa, boasting dual sinks, a Hydro tub and luxurious walk-in shower. A second floor bonus area is the perfect place for a home office or an additional sitting area. The neutral paint and flooring are sure to compliment any decor, plus there are volume ceilings with upgraded lighting and fans throughout. Take advantage of Florida's endless summer by relaxing or cooking out on the large paver patio. The fenced back yard with lush native landscaping creates your own little outdoor oasis. Don't worry, lawn care is included. Pets considered, but no dangerous breeds.



This home is ideally located less than 2 miles away from the cultural hub of downtown Sarasota. You're only minutes away from experiencing Sarasota's fine arts, live music, opera, theaters, festivals and countless shopping and dining options. This home is districted for great schools and is walking distance to Sarasota High School! Take a leisurely stroll to Marie Selby Botanical Gardens or along the water to Bayfront Park. Beach lovers are sure to enjoy the close proximity to Siesta Key's top-rated white sand beaches and picture perfect sunsets. This enviable home will rent quickly, call to schedule your showing today!



Qualifications: We run a complete background check that includes credit, criminal, income verification, prior landlord and eviction history. In terms of credit, we look at the entire picture as opposed to just the credit score, but in general, we do require a score over 550.

Please call 941.300.1941 for more information.

This property is professionally managed by Ryntal, LLC.



