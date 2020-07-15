All apartments in Sarasota
Find more places like 2121 WOOD STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sarasota, FL
/
2121 WOOD STREET
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 PM

2121 WOOD STREET

2121 Wood Street · (941) 284-4858
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sarasota
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2121 Wood Street, Sarasota, FL 34237

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 875 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
playground
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
internet access
tennis court
Lovely, gated, furnished 2/2 downtown Sarasota second story condo with private entrance to Payne Park. Available July 20,2020 for 7-12 months. Comes with almost new name brand sofas and name brand beds, kayak, electric keyboard and electric fireplace. Utilities are included with basic cable/internet and modified electric. Walk to hospital, government offices, Publix supermarket, Sarasota Bay and Marina and downtown shops, restaurants, and entertainment. Har-tru tennis courts, running track, skate park, playground cafe and soccer field all available at Payne Park, as well as ponds with ducks and various nesting birds. no pets, no smoking, no drugs. Excellent references required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 WOOD STREET have any available units?
2121 WOOD STREET has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 2121 WOOD STREET have?
Some of 2121 WOOD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 WOOD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2121 WOOD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 WOOD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2121 WOOD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 2121 WOOD STREET offer parking?
No, 2121 WOOD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2121 WOOD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2121 WOOD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 WOOD STREET have a pool?
Yes, 2121 WOOD STREET has a pool.
Does 2121 WOOD STREET have accessible units?
No, 2121 WOOD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 WOOD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2121 WOOD STREET has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2121 WOOD STREET?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 Paramount
50 Paramount Dr
Sarasota, FL 34232
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop
Sarasota, FL 34243
The DeSota
1415 2nd St
Sarasota, FL 34236
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr
Sarasota, FL 34237
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd
Sarasota, FL 34233
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy
Sarasota, FL 34238
TGM Palm Aire
6104 Turnbury Park Dr
Sarasota, FL 34243
Bainbridge Palmore
310 North Cattlemen Road
Sarasota, FL 34232

Similar Pages

Sarasota 1 BedroomsSarasota 2 Bedrooms
Sarasota Apartments with ParkingSarasota Pet Friendly Places
Sarasota Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FL
Venice, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosemary District

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity