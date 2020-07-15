2121 WOOD STREET

Amenities

Lovely, gated, furnished 2/2 downtown Sarasota second story condo with private entrance to Payne Park. Available July 20,2020 for 7-12 months. Comes with almost new name brand sofas and name brand beds, kayak, electric keyboard and electric fireplace. Utilities are included with basic cable/internet and modified electric. Walk to hospital, government offices, Publix supermarket, Sarasota Bay and Marina and downtown shops, restaurants, and entertainment. Har-tru tennis courts, running track, skate park, playground cafe and soccer field all available at Payne Park, as well as ponds with ducks and various nesting birds. no pets, no smoking, no drugs. Excellent references required.