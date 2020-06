Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Pet friendly and completely renovated single-family home near Downtown Sarasota available for annual lease. This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath plus an office has recently been updated with brand new appliances, new windows, new roof, new plumbing, and polished terrazzo floors. The home has a large back yard and a bonus room with a separate entrance, perfect for a home office. Fantastic location, just minutes to the heart of Downtown Sarasota and I-75.