2050 BEN FRANKLIN DRIVE

Orchid Beach Club has a rare combination of the ultimate in luxury and easy living. The gym, gulf front pool and social rooms are the best. Call the concierge to book the massage room. As the best condo available for rent at Orchid, its a unique opportunity. Booking well in advance is advised. As soon as you get off the private elevator you are hit by the magnificent view of the bay and the city of Sarasota beyond. Both balconies afford views of the Gulf of Mexico. The main balcony of the living areas, with a gas barbeque grill is spacious for large gatherings. At every turn the condo is ample with more closet space than you could need and a well thought out layout. In the kitchen, open to the TV room, the cook gets to enjoy the spectacular views with granite countertops and designer cabinetry. The TV in the family room is as good as it gets, all the cable niceties included. The decorating style is relaxed yet luxurious and inviting. The master bedroom has a king sized bed, sumptuous bathroom and king sized bed in second bedroom. The third bedroom is set up with an office and the couch turns out into a queen sized fold out bed. This condo is luxury personified. SUMMER IS $10,000 PER MONTH, SEASON IS $14,000 PER MONTH. Also available for longer term rentals.