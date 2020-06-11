All apartments in Sarasota
Find more places like 2050 BEN FRANKLIN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sarasota, FL
/
2050 BEN FRANKLIN DRIVE
Last updated September 7 2019 at 10:52 AM

2050 BEN FRANKLIN DRIVE

2050 Ben Franklin Drive · (941) 953-6000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sarasota
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2050 Ben Franklin Drive, Sarasota, FL 34236
Lido Key

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit A602 · Avail. now

$14,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2936 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Orchid Beach Club has a rare combination of the ultimate in luxury and easy living. The gym, gulf front pool and social rooms are the best. Call the concierge to book the massage room. As the best condo available for rent at Orchid, its a unique opportunity. Booking well in advance is advised. As soon as you get off the private elevator you are hit by the magnificent view of the bay and the city of Sarasota beyond. Both balconies afford views of the Gulf of Mexico. The main balcony of the living areas, with a gas barbeque grill is spacious for large gatherings. At every turn the condo is ample with more closet space than you could need and a well thought out layout. In the kitchen, open to the TV room, the cook gets to enjoy the spectacular views with granite countertops and designer cabinetry. The TV in the family room is as good as it gets, all the cable niceties included. The decorating style is relaxed yet luxurious and inviting. The master bedroom has a king sized bed, sumptuous bathroom and king sized bed in second bedroom. The third bedroom is set up with an office and the couch turns out into a queen sized fold out bed. This condo is luxury personified. SUMMER IS $10,000 PER MONTH, SEASON IS $14,000 PER MONTH. Also available for longer term rentals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2050 BEN FRANKLIN DRIVE have any available units?
2050 BEN FRANKLIN DRIVE has a unit available for $14,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 2050 BEN FRANKLIN DRIVE have?
Some of 2050 BEN FRANKLIN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2050 BEN FRANKLIN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2050 BEN FRANKLIN DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2050 BEN FRANKLIN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2050 BEN FRANKLIN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 2050 BEN FRANKLIN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2050 BEN FRANKLIN DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 2050 BEN FRANKLIN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2050 BEN FRANKLIN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2050 BEN FRANKLIN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2050 BEN FRANKLIN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2050 BEN FRANKLIN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2050 BEN FRANKLIN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2050 BEN FRANKLIN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2050 BEN FRANKLIN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2050 BEN FRANKLIN DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 Paramount
50 Paramount Dr
Sarasota, FL 34232
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop
Sarasota, FL 34243
The DeSota
1415 2nd St
Sarasota, FL 34236
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq
Sarasota, FL 34237
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N
Sarasota, FL 34240
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy
Sarasota, FL 34238
TGM Palm Aire
6104 Turnbury Park Dr
Sarasota, FL 34243
Bainbridge Palmore
310 North Cattlemen Road
Sarasota, FL 34232

Similar Pages

Sarasota 1 BedroomsSarasota 2 Bedrooms
Sarasota Apartments with ParkingSarasota Dog Friendly Apartments
Sarasota Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Cape Coral, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FL
Venice, FLNorth Port, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLEast Lake, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosemary District

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity