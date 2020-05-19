All apartments in Sarasota
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:33 PM

1886 BOUGAINVILLEA STREET

1886 Bougainvillea Street · (941) 366-7673
Location

1886 Bougainvillea Street, Sarasota, FL 34239
South Poinsettia

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1474 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Have your own tropical retreat in this cozy, charming rental home! Ideally located close to Siesta Key, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and St. Armand’s Circle you won’t have to go far for world class service. Exquisitely fully furnished with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, formal dining room and family room. Relax in your picturesque backyard with a BBQ grill, patio furniture and lush landscaping, a perfect hideaway. Inside enjoy the open and bright space, spacious kitchen and full size washer and dryer. A superb space for entertaining, large gatherings or an intimate getaway. This property is currently available for short-term/seasonal rent at $2,500 per month. In season (Jan/Feb/March) rent is $3,500 per month. Utilities included with a $95.00 cap, tenant is responsible for overage. No pets are allowed. Call today for more details, options or to schedule a private tour! Currently unavailable until April 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1886 BOUGAINVILLEA STREET have any available units?
1886 BOUGAINVILLEA STREET has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 1886 BOUGAINVILLEA STREET have?
Some of 1886 BOUGAINVILLEA STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1886 BOUGAINVILLEA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1886 BOUGAINVILLEA STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1886 BOUGAINVILLEA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1886 BOUGAINVILLEA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 1886 BOUGAINVILLEA STREET offer parking?
No, 1886 BOUGAINVILLEA STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1886 BOUGAINVILLEA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1886 BOUGAINVILLEA STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1886 BOUGAINVILLEA STREET have a pool?
No, 1886 BOUGAINVILLEA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1886 BOUGAINVILLEA STREET have accessible units?
No, 1886 BOUGAINVILLEA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1886 BOUGAINVILLEA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1886 BOUGAINVILLEA STREET has units with dishwashers.
