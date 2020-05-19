1886 BOUGAINVILLEA STREET

Amenities

Have your own tropical retreat in this cozy, charming rental home! Ideally located close to Siesta Key, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and St. Armand’s Circle you won’t have to go far for world class service. Exquisitely fully furnished with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, formal dining room and family room. Relax in your picturesque backyard with a BBQ grill, patio furniture and lush landscaping, a perfect hideaway. Inside enjoy the open and bright space, spacious kitchen and full size washer and dryer. A superb space for entertaining, large gatherings or an intimate getaway. This property is currently available for short-term/seasonal rent at $2,500 per month. In season (Jan/Feb/March) rent is $3,500 per month. Utilities included with a $95.00 cap, tenant is responsible for overage. No pets are allowed. Call today for more details, options or to schedule a private tour! Currently unavailable until April 1, 2020.