1700 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE

AVAILABLE WINTER 2020-2021 at $2000/month or JULY-DECEMBER, 2020 at $1600/month. Adorable ground floor one bedroom, one bath Sarasota TURNKEY FURNISHED RENTAL ON THE BEACH on Lido Key. Convenient to pool and private beach. Unit does not have a view nor a lanai. One carport plus guest parking available. Community fitness/library room and party room. Enjoy the sunsets and beach walks with this affordable rental right on the beach. Twin Murphy beds in the living room. 3 month minimum. WINTER RATE INCLUDES UTILITIES. SUMMER/FALL RATE DOES NOT INCLUDE UTILITIES. No pets, trucks, or motorcycles.