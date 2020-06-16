All apartments in Sarasota
1700 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE

1700 Ben Franklin Drive · (941) 600-6878
Location

1700 Ben Franklin Drive, Sarasota, FL 34236
Lido Key

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit M1 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 607 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
gym
pool
guest parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
AVAILABLE WINTER 2020-2021 at $2000/month or JULY-DECEMBER, 2020 at $1600/month. Adorable ground floor one bedroom, one bath Sarasota TURNKEY FURNISHED RENTAL ON THE BEACH on Lido Key. Convenient to pool and private beach. Unit does not have a view nor a lanai. One carport plus guest parking available. Community fitness/library room and party room. Enjoy the sunsets and beach walks with this affordable rental right on the beach. Twin Murphy beds in the living room. 3 month minimum. WINTER RATE INCLUDES UTILITIES. SUMMER/FALL RATE DOES NOT INCLUDE UTILITIES. No pets, trucks, or motorcycles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE have any available units?
1700 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE have?
Some of 1700 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1700 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1700 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 1700 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1700 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1700 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1700 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1700 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1700 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1700 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
