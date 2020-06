Amenities

This charming villa is located in the Villas of Laurel Oaks. Available for a Seasonal or Long Term rental. This is a beautifully appointed immaculate 3 bedroom, 3 bath home in sought after in the tree lined streets of Laurel Park. Walking distance to downtown this villa is beautifully turnkey furnished . The courtyard pool awaits you just outside your front door. The home is an open floor plan perfect for entertaining your guests. The wrought iron staircase takes you to the a loft perfect for an office space, the master and an additional bedroom. The third bedroom is perfect for guests and is located with a private bath on the first floor. Truly a work of art and a must see!